26 Covid deaths push December toll to 104

Twenty-six additional Covid-19 deaths reported yesterday took the death toll for the first five days of December past 100.

The 26 deaths increased fatalities this month to 104. The death toll since the start of the pandemic in Trinidad and Tobago is now 2,262.

In its daily update yesterday, the Ministry of Health identified the deceased patients as 11 elderly men, six elderly women, three middle-aged men and six middle-aged women. One of the deaths, that of a 54-year-old woman with comorbidities, occurred in Tobago, taking the island’s death toll to 130.

The ministry said 15 patients had multiple comorbidities, including a mix of diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease, heart disease and a history of strokes.

Four patients had diabetes as their only comorbidity, while seven patients had no known medical conditions. The Health Ministry also reported another 601 new confirmed cases of the virus yesterday. For December so far, 3,773 new cases have been confirmed.

Overall confirmed cases in Trinidad and Tobago now stands at 75,134.

There are currently 526 positive patients in hospital. The ministry said 97 patients are at Couva Hospital—22 in the intensive care unit (ICU), and 23 in the high dependency unit (HDU).

There are six patients in Tobago’s Covid-19 ICU.

Vaccination

To date, 648,920 people have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine (AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech) and 44,563 people have received the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The ministry said 648,391 people are fully vaccinated, while 32,627 people have been administered an additional primary vaccine dose.

