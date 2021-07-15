268 students to benefit from $14.7m bursaries

Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly

‘PRECIOUS RESOURCES’: Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly fields questions from the media during yesterday’s post-Cabinet news conference at The Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s. —Photo courtesy The Office of The Prime Minister

A total of 268 pupils will be awarded national bursaries for excelling at the 2020 Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations.

This will cost an estimated $14.7 million ($14,792,887).

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly made the announcement at the post-Cabinet news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, yesterday.

The minister said that in November 2020, the Cabinet decided to make available 500 national bursaries to pupils who are citizens of Trinidad and Tobago and would have sat the CAPE exam over a period of two consecutive years in Form Six, including the year of the award.

She said in addition to the 100 scholarships already awarded to the CAPE 2020 cohort, this brought the total number of pupils eligible for support at the undergraduate level to 600 from 2020 onwards, as opposed to 400 as previously obtained.

Gadsby-Dolly said this allows for greater equity in the distribution of “precious resources” which will focus the assistance where it is most ­required.

She said the application form for the bursary became available on March 15, 2021, to April 12, 2021, and some 282 applications were received. Of this, 14 applicants were deemed ineligible.

Funding

The minister provided a breakdown of the funds to be expended.

She said the Government will pay for and provide to all awardees of the National Bursary:

Medical scholars — A book allowance of $9,711 as first-time payment, and thereafter $5,711 payment annually.

Non-medical scholars — A book allowance of $8,062 as first-time payment, and thereafter $4,062 payment annually.

All scholars — A personal maintenance allowance of $3,043 per month, payable per quarter of the fiscal year (December, March, June and September). One hundred per cent tuition funding, in accordance with GATE guidelines.

Gadsby-Dolly also announced the re-opening of the national bursary application process for pupils who wrote the CAPE exams in 2020.

This will run from July 19, 2021, to August 9, 2021.

The minister said this will give an opportunity to a further 232 pupils who fit the criteria, but may not have made the deadline, to receive the assistance of the Government for their local or regional undergraduate studies.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

READY FOR TAKE-OFF

READY FOR TAKE-OFF

There has been an “encouraging” response from travellers as the country’s borders are set to reopen tomorrow.

This is according to head of Corporate Communications at Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL) Dionne Ligoure,

Ligoure told the Express yesterday that the airline’s flights to both regional and international destinations for the next few days are very well booked, bringing some life back into the airline industry after more than a year of closure brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

268 students to benefit from $14.7m bursaries

268 students to benefit from $14.7m bursaries

A total of 268 pupils will be awarded national bursaries for excelling at the 2020 Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations.

This will cost an estimated $14.7 million ($14,792,887).

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly made the announcement at the post-Cabinet news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, yesterday.

PM: Govt can make Covid inoculation mandatory

PM: Govt can make Covid inoculation mandatory

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says the Government can make the Covid-19 vaccine mandatory if a particular variant of the virus poses a threat to the population.

“This is an international conversation which is very much a local conversation. What the Government has done is to respect that right to choose what you do with your body. That is reasonable, under the circumstances,” he said yesterday.

‘Will I ever bury Zachary?’

‘Will I ever bury Zachary?’

THREE years after the disappearance of Zachary La Rose, his mother is still waiting to bury her son.

Nikki La Rose remembers him as a jolly and music-loving man, who at 24 years old, had a zest for life, and was determined to achieve his dreams.

That all ended abruptly on July 11, 2018, when he was snatched from La Rose and the family he treasured.

TUCO to decide on way forward

TUCO to decide on way forward

Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) vice-president Ainsley King says a meeting will be convened today with the General Council to decide on the way forward, following the death of its president Lutalo Masimba, popularly known as Brother Resistance.

Recommended for you