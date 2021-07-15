268 students to benefit from $14.7m bursaries

A total of 268 pupils will be awarded national bursaries for excelling at the 2020 Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations.
This will cost an estimated $14.7 million ($14,792,887).
Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly made the announcement at the post-Cabinet news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, yesterday.
The minister said that in November 2020, the Cabinet decided to make available 500 national bursaries to pupils who are citizens of Trinidad and Tobago and would have sat the CAPE exam over a period of two consecutive years in Form Six, including the year of the award.
She said in addition to the 100 scholarships already awarded to the CAPE 2020 cohort, this brought the total number of pupils eligible for support at the undergraduate level to 600 from 2020 onwards, as opposed to 400 as previously obtained.
Gadsby-Dolly said this allows for greater equity in the distribution of “precious resources” which will focus the assistance where it is most required.
She said the application form for the bursary became available on March 15, 2021, to April 12, 2021, and some 282 applications were received. Of this, 14 applicants were deemed ineligible.
Funding
The minister provided a breakdown of the funds to be expended.
She said the Government will pay for and provide to all awardees of the National Bursary:
Medical scholars — A book allowance of $9,711 as first-time payment, and thereafter $5,711 payment annually.
Non-medical scholars — A book allowance of $8,062 as first-time payment, and thereafter $4,062 payment annually.
All scholars — A personal maintenance allowance of $3,043 per month, payable per quarter of the fiscal year (December, March, June and September). One hundred per cent tuition funding, in accordance with GATE guidelines.
Gadsby-Dolly also announced the re-opening of the national bursary application process for pupils who wrote the CAPE exams in 2020.
This will run from July 19, 2021, to August 9, 2021.
The minister said this will give an opportunity to a further 232 pupils who fit the criteria, but may not have made the deadline, to receive the assistance of the Government for their local or regional undergraduate studies.