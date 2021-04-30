27 deaths, 2,798 Covid cases in April

The month of April has ended with the highest number of Covid-19 cases recorded for the year so far, as well as the highest number of deaths.
The death toll jumped to 169 yesterday, with four more people having died from the virus.
Their deaths brought the total to 27 people who died from the virus in April—more than half the total number of deaths (42) recorded so far in 2021.
The Ministry of Health reported the new deaths in its daily update yesterday evening, noting all the patients were women with multiple co-morbidities.
A staggering 326 new cases were also reported, bringing April’s total recorded cases to 2,798—more than six times the number of recorded cases in January and almost 19 times the number of cases recorded in February.
April’s recorded cases more than triple the number of cases recorded in January, February and March combined.
In January, 422 cases were recorded, following a post-Christmas season spike. Seven deaths were recorded that month.
By February, the country seemed to be on the right track, with just 149 new cases recorded that month.
February saw the lowest number of cases being recorded daily, with four days that month showing no new cases being detected.
In February, the highest number of new cases recorded in one day was 21 (February 4). Most of that month, daily recorded cases remained in single digits.
Five deaths were recorded in February. The numbers by then were low enough for the Ministry of Health to take the Arima Hospital off-stream as a Covid-19 treatment facility.
The hospital was being used for treatment of Covid-19 cases as well as for the management of suspected cases but, the ministry said, with the manageable number of cases, the facility would be returned to its original purpose. The hospital occupancy rate was also low at that time, with just 12 people hospitalised at Covid-19 facilities by the end of the month.
The numbers remained relatively low for the first two weeks of March—with 23 cases recorded in week one, and 47 cases recorded in week two.
Active cases had finally dropped to below 100 in March, with March 9 showing the country had just 88 confirmed active cases of the virus.
Post-Easter surge
But the numbers continued to climb in the third week of March, with 72 new cases reported.
In the last ten days of March, 171 new cases were recorded, bringing the total for the month to 313.
Three Covid-19 deaths occurred during that month.
By then, the ministry had started to warn the public to be responsible over the approaching Easter period, in order to avoid a spike in cases.
The warnings appeared to have gone unheeded, as cases surged dramatically after Easter.
In the first week of April, 209 cases were recorded—then the highest weekly count since the start of 2021.
By the second week of April the weekly count increased to 361, and another 620 new cases were recorded at the end of week three.
The final nine days of April saw a whopping 1,608 new cases recorded.
The hospital occupancy rate has now jumped from just 12 patients at the end of February to 173 patients currently hospitalised.
Admission to the Intensive Care Unit and High Dependency Unit also increased substantially in April.
As of yesterday, eight people were in the ICU and ten people were in the HDU of the Couva Hospital.
April 29 saw the highest number of daily recorded cases (328).
Yesterday—the final day of April—recorded the largest number of deaths in a single day, with four, closing off the month almost as deadly as it began.
Three deaths were recorded on the very first day of the month.
More than 1,600
in home isolation
Tobago has fared better with the virus overall, with just two deaths occurring on the island since the start of the pandemic.
The island has had a total of 230 confirmed cases of the virus, and has just 44 active cases at present.
T&T’s total confirmed count is now at 10,824—of which 2,174 cases are still active.
The ministry said 12 people were discharged from health facilities, and there have been another 49 recovered community cases, bringing the number of recovered patients to 8,481.
At this time, 1,651 Covid-positive people remain in home isolation, while 251 are in State quarantine facilities. Twenty-four people are in step-down facilities.
To date, 131,207 samples (61,121 at private labs) have been submitted for testing.
The ministry advised that 42,455 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19.