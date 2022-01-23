27 V’zuelan women rescued

Police have busted a human-trafficking ring with the rescue of 27 young Venezuelan women, acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob has confirmed.
Speaking to the Express by phone on Saturday, the country’s top cop said human trafficking is a multi-billion-dollar business and “high-class bandits” are involved.
According to information from the Trinidad and Tobago Police (TTPS), the investigation of one female Venezuelan national, who was reportedly trafficked, led to the rescue of 26 others, some who are 16 years old.
The TTPS stated that the rescue operation was conducted by police officers of the Counter Trafficking Unit (CTU) with the assistance of officers from the Immigration Division, Guard and Emergency Branch (GEB) and Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) on December 31, 2021. “The rescue operation, which was conducted in the Pierre Road, Felicity area, also led to the rescue of 26 other female Venezuelan nationals who may have also been trafficked and procured for prostitution,” stated the TTPS.
During the operation, several persons were interviewed and several items were seized which would help progress the ongoing investigations.
The TTPS said that the CTU, Special Task Force and Immigration Division officers have been working tirelessly to ensure that the alleged victims of trafficking in persons are afforded the necessary care and protection.
“Investigations are also ongoing to determine the alleged victims’ identities, age and immigration status and to confirm whether they are victims of trafficking in persons or whether other offences may have been committed,” the TTPS added.
The TTPS stated that investigations are continuing and arrests are imminent. Jacob told the Express that, based on the intelligence obtained, a human-trafficking ring may have been intercepted and uncovered through the diligent work of the police and Immigration Division.
Jacob said there are two women who are minors and under the age of 18.
The Commissioner said, as a father, he feels sick and disgusted by the modern-day slavery taking place and vowed to bring the criminals to justice.
“I feel sickened that they are using human beings as animals and young girls from Venezuela and in some instances local girls that we are rescuing,” he said.
“It is modern-day slavery that is existing and we intend to do all that is necessary to stem that behaviour. It hurts to the core, it hurts to the bone when you see this,” he added.
“We want the population to know that we are paying attention to human trafficking because lives are being lost,” he said.
Hard work
In response to questions, Jacob said the women would go through a screening process beginning with quarantine, medical examinations and counselling. He commended the officers for their continued hard work.
“I applaud the relationship right now between the human trafficking unit with director Alana Wheeler and the Special Investigative Unit. We are working hand in hand and getting significant success.
“What is fortunate is that the SIU also deals with anti-gang issues. Persons who are in human trafficking have gone into that arena and because of the special units’ collaboration we are getting significant success,” said Jacob.
“This is a billion-dollar operation and the police will be working tirelessly to dismantle this ring,” he added.
The Commissioner said during the last few years the police have arrested several persons, including locals, for other offences and they could not be linked to human trafficking but more synergy is being placed in the investigations. “So we have been doing tremendous work and we will be continuing in a relentless manner to deal with the whole aspect of human trafficking because the whole platform that is used to traffic humans is the same platform that is used to transport drugs and guns in Trinidad and Tobago and sometimes some of them are the same players,” said Jacob.
“So the same way we are trying to get rid of the guns off the streets in Trinidad and Tobago, by targeting the ring, automatically we are also dealing with guns and gangs,” he said.
Asked whether the human traffickers are masking illegal operations through spas and casinos, Jacob said this is happening with the help of white-collar criminals.
“They are in fact attempting to do so but they are not doing so on their own, they are doing so with the support of the upper class bandits, the white-collar bandits in Trinidad and Tobago who are joining forces with them in order to operate in the manner through casinos and other operations,” he said. “There are some links with Chinese enterprises who choose to operate illegal and operate above the law and we are dealing with it. So they try to get legitimacy through that means,” he added.
Questioned on whether there is proper case management in place to ensure human traffickers are prosecuted, Jacob said a system is in place. “We have developed a case management system in the Police Service. We have attorneys attached to this unit. We have retired police officers and court prosecutors working on short-term consultancies to work in the case management system so we can assist in propelling the matters before the Court.
“In every police division unit now we have a case management system,” he said.
During the period 2016 to 2020, 12 persons were arrested and charged with the trafficking of persons, 11 were charged with the receiving for the purpose of exploitation, and 14 persons were charged with the purpose of harbouring for exploitation.
Raped and abused
Humanitarian activist Yesenia Gonzalez praised the police for the rescue operation, saying she hopes that the human traffickers are jailed. She said women are involved in this human-trafficking ring and travel to Venezuela where they lure beautiful young Venezuelan women with false promises of work and then bring them into a life as sex slaves in Trinidad.
She said some of these female traffickers are also victims of trafficking who were raped and abused and ended up in the cycle of crime.
“They go to Venezuela and target these women in the malls and befriend them and their family and promise them the world of opportunities in Trinidad and legitimate jobs to make money, and then when they come here they imprison them and they are victims of human trafficking. Most of the women who are trafficked are educated, they are engineers and designers, professionals so when they hear about the opportunities in Trinidad to make money they are happy and when they come here the criminals waiting for them,” she said.
“It’s a big operation, those who are virgins fetch more money, they are threatened, they are abused, they are sold and if they try to run away they are beaten, raped,” she said.
Gonzalez said she spoke to a woman who was a human trafficking victim and who became psychologically traumatised after witnessing a young virgin gang-raped in front of her. She said men who pay for these “prostitutes” do not realise that they are paying for a young woman trafficked from her home under force and duress.
Gonzalez said she has personally met human-trafficking victims who received no justice for the horror they endured and were simply deported to Venezuela.
“The abuse that they go through is horrible, when I hear those stories sometimes I cry and I feel emotional about it, my God the world is full of evil and these young girls who are innocent looking to come to Trinidad to work to earn to survive and send money home because of the turmoil in Venezuela, they leave from one nightmare and enter another,” she said.
t&t on tier 2 watch list
United States Department of State Trafficking in Persons Report 2021 places Trinidad and Tobago on a tier 2 watch list.
It stated that the T&T Government does not fully meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking but is making significant efforts to do so.
It also noted that with respect to prosecution, the report stated that the Government decreased prosecution efforts.