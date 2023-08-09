28 to sue top cop for FULs

Twenty-eight citizens have been authorised to proceed with individual legal actions against the Office of the Police Commissioner for significant delays in the decision-making process concerning their applications for firearm user’s licences (FULs).
The matter came up for hearing yesterday before High Court judge Nadia Kangaloo.
The 28 claimants were represented by Jagdeo Singh, Leon Kalicharan, Karina Singh and Vashisht Seepersad.
However, due to security concerns raised during the hearing, the identities of the applicants are being withheld.
The application of the attorneys was successful and all 28 claimants were granted leave to pursue their similar hybrid judicial review and constitutional motion cases.
The legal action initiated by the claimants will seek a series of declarations addressing the protracted delays, along with compelling Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher to make a definitive decision on their FUL applications within a week’s time.
Additionally, the plaintiffs are seeking declarations affirming that the delay has violated their constitutional right to protection under the law.
In the application, the attorneys explained that their clients had all been granted provisional FULs under the tenure of former police commissioner Gary Griffith.
It was contended that these licences were issued after “rigorous vetting and application procedures”, followed by completion of requisite training and certification by registered firearm instructors.
However, when Griffith vacated office, the group encountered delays in the decisions of the granting of full FULs under subsequent acting commissioner of police McDonald Jacob, as well as current Commissioner Harewood-Christopher.
The delays, court documents revealed, ranged between 22 months and 25 months.
And while it was submitted by the attorneys that the Firearms Act does not stipulate a specific time frame for FUL decisions, the claimants’ legal team contends that a “reasonable time frame” should have been observed, given the procedural expectations outlined in the licensing provisions of the act.
The lawyers stated that the prolonged, two-year delay in this case was unreasonable and unlawful, especially as there had been no justifiable explanation for the extended postponement, especially as all requisite criteria for qualification and certification had been fulfilled.
Prolonged delay
In a separate case for judicial review, another individual holding an FUL has also been granted permission to pursue legal proceedings against the commissioner’s office.
This case surrounds questions raised on why his FUL and licensed firearms have yet to be returned after they were seized in 2020 following an incident in which he accidentally shot himself.
The incident occurred when the FUL holder, a former T&T Regiment soldier, was adjusting his trousers in a shop. The weapon went off, injuring him in the groin.
Although he was not charged in connection with the incident, his licensed firearms and FUL were seized by the police following the shooting as part of the investigatory process.
They have not been returned to him since.
In this case, the man’s legal representatives assert that the prolonged delay in reaching a decision following the conclusion of the investigation is unwarranted and unreasonable.
The court is set to convene for a hearing on November 9 to address these cases.