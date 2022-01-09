$2m RANDOM DEMAND

“We have nothing. We don’t have that kind of money they are asking for.”
Those were the words of one of the nephews of couple Narine Maraj, 62, and Mattie Maraj, 52, who were kidnapped on Saturday evening after leaving their Madras, St Helena, home to tend to their animals at a family-owned farm in Piarco.
The kidnappers have since demanded a $2 million ransom for the safe release of the couple, but their nephew, who only identified himself as “Andy”, said there was no way the family could raise this type of money to pay for the release of his relatives.
“The situation is what it is; but based on the instructions of police we cannot really talk about it. We were advised to not speak to the media about it since it might compromise the investigation,” he said.
Andy said he was baffled as to why anyone would think his relatives were in such a financial position to pay a $2 million ransom.
“This is not a rich family, so I can’t say why anyone would believe that. My uncle was a mechanic all is life and he was always going with cars there (at the Piarco property) to fix so I do not know if that is what they are seeing and think the family has money, but they don’t. We have nothing, we don’t have anything,” he said.
Andy pointed out that the couple’s four adult children were distraught and traumatised over the incident but were asking those who had their parents in their custody to release them.
“No one has to get involved, police or no one. No one has to know. Just release them and we will pick them up,” he said.
He added that while the situation was a “delicate one” and he and the rest of the family were fearful for the couple’s safety, they were also hopeful that the two would eventually be released in good health and reunited with their family.
“I cannot say anything more because it might compromise the investigation, but we are all hurt and traumatised and we are hoping things work out for the better,” he said.
Jacob: Kidnapping being actively pursued
Up to last night police were searching for Maraj, a retired auto mechanic, and his wife.
Just about one hour after they had left home, police said one of the couple’s four children received a phone call registered as having been made from Narine Maraj’s phone. At the other end of the line was an unrecognisable male voice which said: “We have your people and we are demanding $2 million for them.”
Contacted yesterday evening, acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob assured that his officers were doing all in their power to locate the missing couple.
“That investigation is quite active. Even as we speak right now that investigation is taking place. It is being pursued,” he said.
However, Jacob said while officers had received certain information, he was not willing to make that information public since it could possibly compromise the investigation.
“I do not want to speak too much on it right now too much,” he said.
Tip-off and search
Officers close to the investigation said the couple had left their home around 5.30 p.m. on Saturday in a silver-coloured Ford Focus car to check on their animals and property in Piarco.
At 6.35 p.m., their family members received the phone call.
Immediately after the call ended, the couple’s daughter Nicole attempted to call back the number but there was no answer.
A report was then made to police.
Around 12.05 a.m., yesterday officers said they received a tip-off and an exercise was conducted in Oropune Gardens, Arouca, but neither the couple, nor their vehicle, was located. That exercise was coordinated by Insp Pitt and supervised by Insp Calendar and Insp Rampalard of the Anti Kidnapping Unit (AKU). It also included members of the Northern Division, North Eastern Division, Tunapuna Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and the Air Support Unit.
Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of the couple to contact 555, 999, 800-TIPS.