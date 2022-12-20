THE Privy Council yesterday reinstated the close to $2 million awarded to a boy with a genetic disorder who was bullied and abused after he was placed in State custody.
Referring to the case as appalling, the Privy Council law lords found that there was nothing wrong with the reasoning of Justice Avason Quinlan-Williams who made the award back in 2019, after she found that the child’s constitutional rights had been infringed.
Former attorney general Anand Ramlogan SC, who represented the teen and his mother in the matter, said the $1 million for vindicatory damages is the highest ever award in legal history.
The matter involved a 19-year-old who has a rare genetic disorder called Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS) which inhibits physical and cognitive development and produces feelings of insatiable hunger, leading to obesity. It is also associated with behavioural problems.
Back in 2012, at nine years old, the boy was removed from his mother and placed in the care of the State after she was arrested and charged with child abandonment and neglect.
The magistrate’s court sent him to St Michael’s Boys Industrial School “for safekeeping”, even though he was nine and had not committed a crime nor been charged with any offence. The institution is for offenders ages ten to 16 years.
When his mother was convicted of the charges in 2014, it was ordered that he remain there until the age of 18. However, about four years later, he was transferred to St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital despite still being a child and PWS not being a mental illness. At both places the boy faced physical and sexual abuse and ill-treatment.
While at St Michael’s Boys Industrial School, he sustained a black eye after reportedly being struck by a boy, burnt by boys, beaten with a piece of wood by a member of staff to which an inspector was appointed to investigate, pepper thrown in his eyes by a resident, and he complained that he was subjected to oral sex and buggery by a boy.
‘Disheartening’ story
In 2016, the boy was moved to St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital, where he was regularly placed in seclusion, which Quinlan-Williams regarded akin to solitary confinement.
He was also allegedly buggered by another patient in 2017. In that year, he was then placed, through a court order, in the care and control of the Children’s Authority.
Through his mother, a claim was brought, alleging the State had infringed his constitutional rights.
Justice Quinlan-Williams, who had described the boy’s story as “disheartening”, said the failure to stop that abuse was in breach of his constitutional rights.
She awarded compensatory damages in the sum of $921,200 and $1 million in vindicatory damages for breach of constitutional rights.
The State appealed and the appellate judges said there was a breach to the boy’s right to the protection of the law but that it occurred only after May 2015 when the new Children Act came into force.
They also found that the calculation of the compensatory damages ought to have been for particular attacks rather than, as the trial judge had done, apply a per diem approach.
They reduced the compensation to $844,650. They further overturned Quinlan-Williams’s award of vindicatory damages because it found that, while there had been institutional inaction, there had not been deliberate conduct or malice by the authorities.
The Appeal Court judges said the breaches “occurred as a result of institutional inertia and were more the result of omissions on the part of the authorities that were responsible for ensuring that they did not occur, rather than part of any deliberate pattern of conduct.”
Judge right
Ramlogan and his team took the matter to the Privy Council. Five law lords heard the matter in October with unanimous judgment being given by Lord Burrows yesterday.
The judgment noted that the Court of Appeal made an error of law in regarding deliberate misconduct or malice by the State as a necessary requirement for vindicatory damages.
The board considers that, given the exception nature of the facts, (Justice Quinlan-Williams) was fully justified in awarding vindicatory damages and the Court of Appeal erred in law in deciding that no vindicatory damages were appropriate.
It admitted that while the $1 million was “perhaps higher” than the board would have awarded, it did not consider the amount to be outside the range of awards available to the trial judge.
It added that, apart from a clear flaw of reasoning, the appellate court should be reluctant to interfere with a trial judge’s assessment. “There was nothing wrong with the reasoning of the judge on this issue and she has had the benefit of being closer to the facts of this appalling case than the board,” The judgment added.
It was further noted that attorneys for the State made no suggestion that would have led to a lower amount.
It was also not accepted that the judge was duplicating the award of the damages, having also awarded compensation. “On the exceptional facts of this case, the board considers that the trial judge was entitled to make the award she did and therefore upholds that award,” the judgment stated.
Care and protection
The issue of the infringement of the boy’s rights was also explored. Justice Quinlan-Williams had considered that his detention at St Michael’s was unlawful throughout because the magistrate had no power to remand or commit him as a child non-offender rather than to an orphanage and that he was being denied protection of the law.
The Court of Appeal however held that the infringement of his right to protection of law occurred after May 2015 and that Quinlan-Williams was correct.
The appeal was allowed and Williams’s award of $921,200 in compensatory damages and $1 million in vindicatory damages were restored. The total amount is to be paid into the court to be placed in an interest-bearing account.
Payments out of that account are to be paid, on application to the court’s registrar or a master, for expenses for the care, treatment and welfare and accommodation of the teen or other expenses to be in his best interest.
It was ordered by the court during the proceedings that the name, address or any information that could lead to the identification of the teen or any members of his family not be published or revealed.
The teen was represented by Ramlogan and attorneys Robert Strang, Adam Riley and Ganesh Saroop. The respondent was represented by King’s Counsel Howard Stevens and attorney Katharine Bailey.