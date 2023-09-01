2nd Peters Ave man slain

A 20-year-old man was shot dead in Wallerfield on Wednesday night.
The deceased is Abel Roberts, of Peters Avenue.
Police said that around 8 p.m., Roberts was walking along Matura Road when he was approached by a lone gunman who shot him three times in the right shoulder, left thigh and back.
The suspect then fled the scene.
Residents of the area notified the police, and paramedics took the injured man to the Arima Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.
A team of officers, led by Insp Lewis, Sgt Camacho and Sgt Ramoutar, among others, responded.
This was the second homicide in the vicinity of Peters Avenue over a 24-hour period, as a result of which the police are expected to increase patrols in the community.
Police believe the two incidents are connected.
On Tuesday night, Randy Peters, also of Peters Avenue, was shot dead on the roadway near his home. No one has been held in connection with this killing.
Roberts’ death has pushed the 2023 murder toll to 392.
This is the same number for the comparative period last year.