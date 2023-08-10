Integrity Commission chairman Prof Rajendra Ramlogan says 3,000 public officials have simply ignored the Integrity Commission and failed to file their declaration of assets, as required by law.
Ramlogan, a professor of commercial and environmental law at The University of the West Indies, was appointed Integrity Commission chairman in January 2021 by former president Paula-Mae Weekes
Speaking to the Express by phone on Wednesday, Ramlogan said when he entered office, he found that for the period 2014 to 2019 there were over 3,000 people who did not file their integrity forms and the Commission immediately began working on this problem and took action via the courts.
He said for the period 2014 to date, the Integrity Commission has filed 1,544 ex parte applications involving 3,211 non-filed declarations and statements of registrable interests.
The chairman noted this was done in the context of the lowest budgetary allocation in the last decade to the Integrity Commission.
In 2015 the Commission had a $26 million budget, and for the last financial year it received a mere $8.3 million, he said.
Questioned on the success of the court action the Commission took, Ramlogan said there was success with 50 per cent of people coming forward to file.
He said about 30 people have gotten court orders and have not filed yet and the Commission will take the next step to report it to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and ask that criminal action be taken against them.
The Commission intends to take the actions it can within the law, he added.
He, however, noted there has been an up-tick in the number of people filing their declarations annually, as he explained that a declaration ends on May 31 of each year.
Ramlogan said that from January 1 to May 31, 2023, some 843 declarations were filed; while for the same period in 2021, only 268 declarations were filed.
He said the numbers would show that people are responding and there is more compliance with the Integrity in Public Life Act (IPLA).
“We are trying to let the public know that things are changing in Trinidad and Tobago,” he said.
Resources constraints
In response to the observation that former prime minister Basdeo Panday was taken to task and hauled before the courts and charged when he failed to declare a London bank account but this kind of action is not taken for the 3,000 people who have ignored the Commission and not filed their declarations, Ramlogan said this is a good question that should be asked of previous commissions. This Commission, he said, is taking action, as is evidenced in the 1,544 ex parte applications filed at the courts.
Ramlogan explained the law states that if one does do not file a declaration, the Commission can go to the High Court, get an ex parte order, and then if the person does not comply with that order the Commission can bring a criminal action against a person in the Magistrates’ Court.
The Commission, he said, has been dealing with investigations into complaints and working to clear the backlog, as he noted there is even a case that is 15 years old.
He said the Commission introduced something like a FedEx system, where when a person files a complaint they get something like a tracking number which is updated.
When questioned about whether the constraint in resources impacts the Commission’s ability to go after those who are non-compliant and its general functions, Ramlogan said the cut in budget does pose a challenge.
However, he said Commission members and he as chairman have taken the lead and cut back on expenses, and even walk with their own food to ensure resources are prioritised.
Funds go towards staff as he lamented the positions hired are on short-term contracts, which creates issues. There are 32 staff members and 26 of them are on short-term contracts, he said, adding there is a need for this to be changed as people need security of tenure in their jobs. However, he said there are young professionals who have come on board and are working with the Commission to gain experience.
Integrity Commission members
• Chairman: Prof Rajendra Ramlogan
• Deputy chairman: Frederick Gilkes
• Member: Eleanor Bridgeman-Volney
• Member: Sandra Honoré
• Member: Lyndon Brent James