A philanthropist, who was always content with what he had, is Trinidad and Tobago’s newest Lotto jackpot millionaire.
Now, someone who has always given back has received a bonus Christmas 2020 gift and has told the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) that he intends to “broaden his humanitarian outreach now that he can afford to and help where he can”.
The NLCB announced yesterday that the latest winning ticket, which netted a $3.5 million jackpot, was purchased at Cloud 9 Lotto and Bar, Aranjuez Main Road in San Juan.
The new winner “woke up to a huge jackpot” of $3,452,436.02 played on Saturday, November 21, 2020, with the winning numbers 02,12,27,28,33 and Powerball 1.
However, he told the NLCB, “I was always content with what I had” and he intends to “stay on cloud nine” by continuing to “give back”.
Hailing from the capital city of Port of Spain, the winner said he was “shocked” at this turn of fortune, while his wife was “ecstatic”.
According to the Board, the new millionaire remembers that fortuitous day and his winning strategy clearly.
The man said he plays Lotto Plus and Play Whe a few times per month but when it comes to Lotto Plus, he plays his own numbers along with a quick pick.
‘Stick to your numbers!’
As for how he managed to capture a smile from Lady Luck that day, “It all started when he noticed an old Lotto Plus bet slip that he used to play the previous week.”
The winner said he reused the two sets of numbers and bought an additional quick pick, this being his winning strategy.
“On Sunday evening, he checked the results online and could not believe his eyes, so he visited the Lottery Centre the next day and asked for a print out of the results to confirm his unbelievable luck,” the NLCB said.
“His wife was ecstatic upon learning of her husband’s win. He himself is still in shock and has not come to terms with his new-found wealth,” the NLCB said in a release.
While shock and excitement may fade, the winner said he “knows the lessons learnt from his upbringing never will”.
Having come from a humble home, NLCB said he stated that he “was always content with what little he had” and now feels blessed.
He also acknowledged his mother and wife as his main support system, the Board said, noting that the newest winner “frequently helps different charities regardless of denomination or cause”.
The newest winner has some advice for hopeful players: “Stick to your numbers!”
The Lotto Plus jackpot for the live draw scheduled for Wednesday December 23 was yesterday estimated at $4 million.