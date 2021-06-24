3 accused of rape denied bail

BAIL has been denied to three men accused of raping a woman earlier this month.
One of the men was the woman’s ex-husband and the father of her children.
The three appeared virtually before Port of Spain Magistrate Maureen Baboolal-Gafoor yesterday and were remanded into prison custody.
Based on provisions of the Bail Amendment Act, the three will have to remain in custody for at least 120 days.
Once this period has expired, the men will be allowed to apply for bail before a judge in chambers provided that the preliminary enquiry does not come to a start by that time.
Given that the charges were laid indictably, none of the accused was called upon to plead when they appeared before the magistrate.
The prosecution had earlier objected to bail being granted over concerns that the accused, if released, may intimidate the victim or witnesses.
The three were represented by criminal defence attorneys Patrick Godson-Phillip and Bhimal Maharajh.
While the law allows for the names of people charged with sexual offences to be published, in this instance it has been omitted to protect the identity of the victim.
The first accused, the victim’s ex-husband, was charged with kidnapping for ransom, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, four charges of rape, two charges of grievous sexual assault and indecent assault.
The second man was charged with kidnapping for ransom and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, while the third faced a kidnapping charge.
Three phone calls
According to the State’s evidence, on June 8, the victim’s sister-in-law reported to police that she, her brother and the victim were running errands when they stopped to purchase fish from a roadside vendor.
While there, a car pulled up and three men exited the vehicle and began beating her brother.
She recognised one of the attackers as being the father of her child and the victim’s ex-husband.
In essence, the witness and the rape victim were both in a relationship in the past with the man who allegedly carried out the attack.
The report alleged the kidnap victim was pushed inside the car and sometime later, a relative received three phone calls from a private number demanding the exchange of a car for the woman’s release.
The victim was eventually released the following day and told police she was abducted by her ex-husband.
She alleged she was raped four times while in captivity.
Investigating officers arrested her ex-husband that same day while the other accused eventually surrendered themselves to police.
The second man turned himself in and allegedly told police he did nothing but it was a “domestic thing” between the man and his wife while the third man claimed he was hired to do a job.
The men were slapped with a total of 11 charges.
They are all due to return to court on July 22.