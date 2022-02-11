3 ex-AGs going up against State

It was a battle of three former attorneys general against lawyers representing current AG Faris Al-Rawi in an interpretation summons filed by his office in December.
Senior Counsel Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, John Jeremie and Anand Ramlogan have all been retained to go up against the AG’s office that has questioned the legality of Watson Duke’s appointment as Deputy Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) while still being president of the Public Services Association (PSA).
The three announced their appearances during a virtual hearing yesterday before Justice Margaret Mohammed.
Maharaj, Jeremie and Ramlogan are appearing on behalf of the THA, its Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and Duke, respectively.
Senior Counsel Fyard Hosein is leading the case for the Office of the Attorney General, while Reginald Armour, SC, appears on behalf of the Registration, Recognition and Certification Board (RRCB) as an interested party.
Duke was also a member of the RRCB when he was appointed as Deputy Chief Secretary.
Last December, the summons first came up for emergency hearing before Justice Eleanor Donaldson-Honeywell, during which the judge had given deadlines for the filing of legal submissions by the respective parties in preparation for the hearing before Justice Mohammed.
At that time, neither Maharaj nor Jeremie had as yet been retained.
Abuse of process
Between then and yesterday, applications had been filed asking the court to strike out the interpretation summons, given that Duke has since resigned from his position at the PSA and the RRCB.
Essentially, the attorneys are arguing that if the summons were to proceed, it would be an abuse of process and a waste of the court’s time since the issue has become one that is now academic in nature.
From the onset of yesterday’s hearing, Maharaj, Jeremie and Ramlogan took aim at Hosein after he asked for an adjournment of the matter even though the AG’s Office had also asked that it proceed with expedition.
His request came after Justice Mohammed said she was prepared to hear submissions from the attorneys over the applications to have the summons dismissed.
Hosein submitted that as far as he was aware, the purpose of the hearing was for case management where the judge would set further dates for the filing of submissions relative to the dismissal applications.
In his view, Hosein said the court’s time would be better managed if the dismissal applications and substantive claim were heard together, as opposed to the court having “duplicate hearings”.
“It will be a high degree of overlap,” he said.
Hosein pointed out it was only yesterday morning, and minutes before the hearing, that he received e-mails outlining the legal authorities that Maharaj, Jeremie and Ramlogan were relying on to convince the court the matter should be struck out.
“How can I respond to submissions when I have not even seen the authorities?” he asked.
‘A legal adventure to political nowhere’
In response to this suggestion, Maharaj said he was “surprised” by the AG’s Office taking this position since it was the one that had also filed a certificate of urgency for the matter to be heard expeditiously.
“The issues are very narrow for the preliminary point and it is in the public’s interest that this matter be dealt with urgently,” he said.
Maharaj pointed out it has been more than a month since his strike-out application was filed, and the AG’s Office ought to have been prepared to proceed.
Jeremie shared a similar view.
“The Attorney General filed a certificate of urgency. We have treated with the matter with urgency, as the other side has sought, on time and without asking for any extensions of time,” said Jeremie.
He stated while he appreciated there may have been some “lack of communication” as to the purpose of yesterday’s hearing, “that is not our fault” and that the hearing of the applications to dismiss should proceed.
Ramlogan described the substantive claim as “a legal adventure to political nowhere”.
He too pointed out that the dismissal application brought on behalf of Duke had been filed since January 16, and the Office of the Attorney General had almost a month to prepare.
Ramlogan said since December 21, the Conference of Delegates at the PSA had accepted Duke’s resignation from the trade union, so the issue was no longer a live one.
“The rug has been pulled from under their feet,” said Ramlogan.
He further submitted that no pre-action protocol letter had even been issued to Duke before the interpretation summons was filed and Duke being named as a defendant.
This was the first step that ought to have been taken since Duke would have been afforded the opportunity to respond, he said.
With regard to Hosein asking for the adjournment, Ramlogan, like Maharaj and Jeremie, said it was the Office of the Attorney General that asked for the matter to proceed with expedition.
“You can’t play mas and ’fraid powder,” he stated.
Timelines
In the end, Justice Mohammed agreed to set timelines for the filing of written submissions with regard to the applications to dismiss.
Attorneys for the THA, Augustine and Duke are to do so by no later than February 17, and the AG’s Office and the RRCB are to respond by February 24. If there is any need for the defendants to reply, they must do so by March 4.
Once the timelines are complied with, Justice Mohammed said she will deliver her ruling on the afternoon of April 1.
The purpose of the construction summons is for the court to interpret the law as it relates to Duke’s previous positions while also being THA Deputy Chief Secretary.
It was brought after his political party, the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP), scored a landslide victory against the People’s National Movement (PNM) in the December 6 THA election.