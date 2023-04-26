3 family members shot dead

THREE men from the same family—including a father and son—were killed by gunmen early yesterday morning at the family’s Penal residence.
The triple homicide occurred four weeks after another male family member was shot dead on the same premises on Matura Road in Charlo Village.
These killings, coupled with another in Penal and one in Enterprise, have taken the murder toll for the year to 191, compared to 169 last year. (See Page 8.)
Around 4 a.m. yesterday, gunmen clad in a dark tactical uniforms with bulletproof vests marked “Police” stormed into the extended family’s house and called only the men of the household.
Anand Kumar, 42, his son Kishore, 18, and Anand’s brother-in-law, Rolley Hosein, 26, were pulled out of their beds and forced to lie face-down on the ground in the garage. The gunmen fired off about 12 rounds on the trio.
The women of the house, who were huddled on the upper floor, were left unharmed.
On March 27, Anand’s uncle, Narine Singh, 54, was shot and killed by a gunman who fired at him as he sat up in bed.
The shooters had fired through a bedroom window at Singh and he, too, died on the premises.
No one has been arrested for Singh’s killing.
During a downpour and while their female relatives were wailing in grief, the bodies of the men were removed from the scene by undertakers.
A senior homicide detective told the Express officers are yet to uncover the motive for the killings from one household.
Police said they are investigating whether it was linked to a fatal shooting which occurred hours earlier, on Monday night—but there was no evidence to suggest the two incidents were connected.
Only women left
When members of the media visited the scene of the triple homicide yesterday, family members said they did not know why their family was targeted.
Speaking to the media near where the blood of the men was seen on the ground, Anand’s mother, Linda Bajnath, 64, wept as she said the most important men in her life were taken from her.
She said when she heard the gunshots, she had hoped they were warning shots meant to scare, not to kill.
“They took my three family. They took the three important men in my life. Now there are five ladies and we cannot stay here. What are we going to do? “We are frightened for our lives.
“This is a family property. We moved here when I was born, 64 years ago. No way we can continue to live here,” said a tearful Bajnath.
She said after Singh was killed in March, his wife, Mala Bajnath-Singh, moved out, and the other family members who previously occupied other portions of the house had slept on the upper floor of the main house.
Bajnath said the family members were asleep when they were awakened by a banging noise on the wooden front door and people shouting: “Police! Police! Open up the door!”
She said the door was kicked open and she saw two men in “dark clothing and with long guns” storming into their place.
“When I go to come out of the bed, they said, ‘Not the ladies. Where the men and them? We looking for the men.’
“My son, son-in-law and my grandson—they brought them downstairs. They said, ‘Go fast. Allyuh want me to beat allyuh?’
“They brought them downstairs and we heard gunshots.
“I was thinking that they shoot in the air to get them frightened. I didn’t know they were killing them.
“When my daughter peeped out by the louvres, she said, ‘Mammy, they dead.’ It was only blood in the yard,” said Bajnath.
“I was in shock. “I started to shake. I couldn’t cry. I have no idea why this happened.”
Horrific news
The gunfire was heard across the neighbourhood, and Anand’s sister, Anita Pooran, told the Express that gunfire jolted her from sleep. Minutes later, she answered the phone and was told the horrific news.
Pooran said, “I feel this world is coming to an end. I feel I can just break down. It is not like they got sick and died on their own. These are brutal killings.”
Family members said Anand was a father of three, employed as a grass cutter and labourer.
Hosein, a camera technician, was originally of Mendez Village in Penal. He was the boyfriend of one of Anand’s sisters, and had resided with the family for three years.
Kishore was a former pupil of Barrackpore East Secondary School and had ambitions to be a police officer.
In January, the teenager privately resat English and mathematics at the CXC level, and he recently received his results which showed that he had passed English.
His older sister, Karishma, said when the gunmen stormed in, Kishore tried to get help and call the police.
“My brother tried to remain inside and call the police. When they pulled him, the phone dropped on the mattress and they carried him downstairs.
“But they (gunmen) made sure and came inside to get all the men.
“They watched everybody. They made sure all the men were downstairs and all the women were inside. They kept us (women) upstairs.
“We heard the shots. About a minute later when we watched outside, we saw three of them on the ground. The men (killers) had left. I was so shocked and did not know what to do,” said Karishma.
Recalling the last night she spent with her family members, she said: “Everyone was so happy. We went to sleep with a good mind and a peaceful head.
“Everyone was watching videos on their phones in the living room.
“We went to sleep around 10 o’clock, but people were still on their phones, too. This morning to see this happening, it is not a nice thing.”
A team of officers of the Penal CID, South-Western Division Task Force, Homicide Bureau of Region III and other police units responded.