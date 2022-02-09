3 held in guard’s killing

Three men have been arrested, a firearm and narcotics have been seized and jewelry recovered following a manhunt for four suspects in the murder of security guard Andy Alberto Mercias Hosein last Saturday at a High Street, San Fernando, jewelry store.
Police said, acting on information received into the robbery, Southern Division officers mounted several exercises and searches which resulted in the arrest of three men ages 23, 28 and 31, all of King’s Wharf, San Fernando.
“During the operation, police officers seized a firearm and 5.56 kilogrammes of marijuana, 304 grammes of cocaine and an assortment of jewelry. The suspects are now in custody and are being interrogated by Homicide Bureau of Investigations detectives,” a police statement said yesterday.
In memory of Hosein, a shrine has been placed outside his workplace at High Street.
His loved ones, co-workers and friends have been invited to light a candle and say a prayer that his killing will not go unsolved.
His workplace, Ketan Jewellers, has been closed since the incident.
Outside the gates, a framed photograph was placed along with a bouquet of flowers.
Hanging above is a sign “Justice for Andy”.
Greater San Fernando Area Chamber of Commerce president Kiran Singh was among those who visited the shrine to pay tribute to Hosein yesterday.
Hosein, 33, was shot and killed during a robbery at the store at around 10.49 a.m., peak time in the city’s main shopping area.
CCTV footage of the incident showed four armed men entering Ketan Jewellers, as Hosein stood at the entrance.
Three of the men walked into the store, one pointed a gun at Hosein and pushed him inside.
The men began smashing the glass showcases with a hammer and grabbing gold.
Hosein was seen with his hands in the air.
He then attempted to run but a gunman fired a shot, hitting him in the back.
He fell forward on the pavement.
The shooter returned to the store and grabbed pieces of gold jewelry before running away with his accomplices.
The four men ran through shoppers and vehicles, through a passageway at Carlton Centre, down a parking lot and into a waiting vehicle along St James Street without being caught by police.
Hosein, a dual citizen of Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela, was the father of a seven-year-old boy.
The child and his mother live in Venezuela.
Relatives said Hosein came to this country last year to seek a better life for his wife and child.
Relatives said he was a lecturer in Venezuela but was unable to provide for his wife and child with his income.
Business owners have called on the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service and Municipal Police to convene regular patrols along High Street as a deterrent to criminals.
San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello said a meeting will be held later this week to discuss security measures in the city.
The vehicle involved in the shooting was intercepted in La Romaine on Saturday.
One person was arrested.