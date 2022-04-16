...3 killed in Arima

HOMICIDE detectives are now probing the deaths of three more people, all of whom were killed in Arima on Thursday.
Those murders, along with that of 35-year-old soldier Junior Chase in San Fernando yesterday morning, have now pushed the country’s murder toll for the year so far to 143. For the corresponding period last year the toll stood at 93.
The latest victims have been identified as Josiah Maloney, 19, Junior Rivers, 45, and 46-year-old Sean Brandon Francis.
Francis’s body was found around 4.30 p.m., on Thursday approximately 150 feet off the roadway at Lalaja, Road, Arima, police said.
He had a wounds to the back of the head, and face, said investigators. Detectives stated they believed that the victim, who lived at Jai Ramkissoon Housing Development, Brazil Village, was killed elsewhere and his body dumped at the location.
Just two hours after his body was discovered, Region II Homicide officers were called to the scene of a shooting at Circular Drive, Paytonville, Arima, where Rivers and a 46-year-old woman were both shot as they and a group of other people were liming in the yard of the woman’s home.
Investigators said around 6.30 p.m., they received a report of a shooting at the location and when they arrived, they found Rivers with a number of bullet wounds. The woman was also shot to the left thigh.
Two masked gunmen were said to have opened fire on the group before escaping.
Both of them were taken to Arima District Hospital where Rivers, of Darceuil Lane, Belmont, was later pronounced dead. The woman remained hospitalised up to yesterday evening.
And around 7.30 p.m., police said Maloney and his 16-year-old sister were at their Demerara Road, Arima, home in the company of Maloney’s girlfriend when two masked men entered the house and shot Maloney dead.
He died at the scene.
Officers said when the shooting began she attempted to run but was shot in her right foot. Up to yesterday evening, no one had been held in connection with any of the killings.
Autopsies are expected to be carried out on the bodies of all three victims at the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park sometime next week.