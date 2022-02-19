3-man team appointed

A “three-man specialist team” has been appointed by the Office of the Prime Minister to investigate the “causes of and the national response to” Wednesday’s islandwide power outage, Finance Minister Colm Imbert announced yesterday.
The team is to be headed by professor of electrical engineering Chandrabhan Sharma and also includes former chairman of the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC), Keith Sirju and Acting Supt Allister Guevarro of the Special Branch.
The committee is expected to present its findings in one month, the minister said.
Imbert made the announcement during statements by ministers in the Parliament, shortly before the second reading of the The Miscellaneous Provisions (Testing and Identification) Bill, 2022, moved by National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds.
Imbert said he had been “authorised by the Cabinet to make this statement on behalf of the Office of the Prime Minister on the establishment of an independent, expert committee to investigate the cause and national response to the nationwide power outage on Wednesday February 16, 2022”.
The Diego Martin North/East MP later went on to state that Wednesday’s incident was not the first and recalled several prolonged, past blackouts.
He said, however “notwithstanding the fact that there have been several major power outages in Trinidad before, the Government considers this outage to be a very serious matter which requires immediate, independent and expert investigation.
As a consequence, I wish to announce that the Office of the Prime Minister has appointed a three-man specialist team to thoroughly investigate and determine the causes of and the national response to the nationwide electricity power outage that occurred on Wednesday February 16, 2022 and to make recommendations to prevent a re-occurrence of such an event,” Imbert stated.
Diverse expertise
Sharma joined The University of the West Indies in 1986 and holds a PhD, Bachelor of Science (BSc), Master of Science (MSc) from that institution. The retired professor’s research efforts have focused on energy systems and the energy economy, while he specialises in electrical power.
Sirju is a structural engineer and retired lecturer at The UWI, with a BSc and MSc in civil engineering and over 50 years of experience in the field.
Imbert noted that Guevarro has 25 years of experience in policing and said his “mandate will be to examine all national security matters associated with and arising from the outage”.
He said the team was “empowered to co-opt any expertise and resources that it requires and is expected to report within one month”.
Other power outages
Imbert had earlier stated that “contrary to statements made in the public domain by persons who should know better” there have been a number of power outages in Trinidad and Tobago over the last 12 years.
“We all remember only too vividly the nationwide power outage that occurred nine years ago on the night of March 29, 2013, under a previous government,” he said.
He said, in that 2013 incident, since the main generator capacity is located in the deep South of Trinidad, restoration of power took up to 18 hours in some areas, including north-west Trinidad.
“That 2013 blackout and its aftermath attracted international attention and was widely featured in foreign news media, including the Washington Post, The New York Times, the Tampa Tribune and the Miami Herald,” he said.
Imbert said that blackout was not the only one during that period and recalled that in December 2012, “a blackout along the entire north-west of Trinidad stumped Christmas shopping”.
In August 2011, lightning struck a T&TEC substation in Valsayn, causing outages in North, Central and East, Imbert said.
In July 2010, lightning struck a PowerGen station during heavy rains, tripping seven generators at the Point Lisas facility and causing blackouts in areas including Fyzabad, Santa Flora, Point Fortin and surrounding areas.
Imbert said during Wednesday’s outage, some parts of North Trinidad were without a supply for up to 12 hours, although some areas in the South were restored after five hours.
He noted that “Tobago has its own supply and was not affected”.