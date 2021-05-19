3-month extension for SoE

The state of emergency, which began on Sunday, May 16—for a 15-day duration—is being extended for a period of three months.
The three months of the extension, once approved by the House of Representatives (which meets on Monday), would begin from the 15th day-from 12.01 a.m. on Sunday, May 30 to August 30, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi confirmed yesterday.
He said the resolution for the three-month extension requires a simple majority of the House of Representatives.
It does not go to the Senate.
The House of Representatives meets on Monday at 1.30 p.m. to debate two motions.
The first motion asks the House to “take note” of the statement by Her Excellency, President Paula-Mae Weekes, setting out the specific grounds on which her decision to declare a state of emergency were based.
The second motion, which asks the House to approve the extension of the state of emergency for three months, states: “Be it resolved that the proclamation made by the President of the 15th day of May, 2021, declaring that a state of public emergency exists in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago be extended for a further period of three months”.
According to the Order Paper, both motions will be piloted by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, who will attend a sitting of the House for the first time since his recovery from Covid-19.
His last appearance in the Chamber was March 26.
Under Section 9 (2) of the Constitution, once there is a Proclamation by the President of a State of Public Emergency, it remains automatically in force for 15 days, unless previously revoked.
But before the expiration of the 15 days, under Section 10 (1), the state of emergency may be extended for not more than three months at a time, by resolution supported by a majority vote in the House of Representatives.
The Government is therefore proposing to have the SoE extended to the maximum period that the law allows for any one time.
“If there is a need to revoke it at any point in time, the Government can just end the state of emergency by proclamation. If circumstances change we can terminate the state of emergency sooner, pursuant to the Constitution,” Al-Rawi said.
In the event that there is a need to extend it for a further three months it would be via another resolution passed by simple majority in the House of Representatives.
“And if there is a further need to go beyond that six months in the aggregate this would require a three-fifths majority passed in both Houses of Parliament,” he told the Express.
He said the Constitution was very clear on the issue.
President: Things took a
turn for the worse
According to Section 9 (1) of the Constitution, within three days of making the proclamation, the President has to deliver to the Speaker of the House, for presentation to the House of Representatives, a statement setting out the specific grounds on which the decision to declare the existence of a state of emergency were based.
The Constitution also requires that a date be fixed for a debate on this statement of the President “as soon as practicable but in any event not later than 15 days from the date of the proclamation”.
In her statement, the President cited a variety of reasons for signing the proclamation for the state of emergency.
The rationales were the increase in Covid-19 cases, the rise in the number of Covid-related deaths and the growing strain on the parallel healthcare system.
Additionally, she pointed to the lack of compliance to Covid protocols.
“In recent weeks there has been a surge in the number of persons infected with Covid-19, an intensifying of symptoms, a lengthening of the period of infection, and a troubling increase in the number of deaths attributed to the virus. Two matters are of particular concern, the first is that the demographic of the infected appears to be widening, and the second, our parallel health system is being stretched,” the President stated.
Noting that the protocols established placed some emphasis on individual responsibility, the President said: “Trinidad and Tobago has arrived at alarming levels of spread and severity of the virus, and while many of our citizens have adjusted their practices to conform to the urgings of our public health officials, others across the board have failed to follow the guidelines and protocols intended to minimise the spread of Covid-19. It is either that they have not received the messaging or are unable or unwilling to abide by it.
“It is accepted internationally that Covid-19 will only be brought under control if, and when, a sufficient number of members of a population has been effectively vaccinated. Until such time, an increase in compliance with the guidelines promulgated by the Ministry of Health and other official sources is our only hope of stemming the tide.”
The President noted that before this current surge of infections and deaths, Trinidad and Tobago seemed on the path of lowering the rate of infection, when the emergence of the new variant changed the pandemic’s trajectory.
The President said following the declaration on January 30, 2020 by the World Health Organisation of the coronavirus as a public health emergency of international concern and her proclamation and the following day declaring the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) a dangerous infectious disease, the nation’s public health machinery went into overdrive, led by the Minister of Health, specialist doctors and healthcare workers.
“After efforts from many quarters, the nation appeared to have flattened the curve, and while new infections continued, recovery was steady and the number of deaths, though each lamentable, remained low,” she said.
“Unfortunately, the virus mutated introducing new and more virulent strains which inevitably reached our country, including importantly, the ‘Brazilian Variant’. Our circumstances have taken a sudden and distressing turn for the worse,” the President added.