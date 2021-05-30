3 murders on Saturday

The country recorded three murders on Saturday, bringing the murder toll for the year so far to 144, compared to 184 for the corresponding period last year.
Around 7.50 p.m. on Saturday night, residents of Gibson Street, Laventille, reported that a body was seen lying motionless on the road. When officers from the Besson Street Police Station responded around 8.10 p.m. they found the body of a man of African descent, cornrow hairstyle, slim built, 5”9” in height, clad in a multi-coloured short pants, yellow T-shirt and sneakers, lying on the ground on his stomach, in the middle of the roadway. He appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds about the body.
The district medical officer made the pronouncement and ordered the removal of the body to Forensic Science Centre. They were not able to identify the victim. The scene was visited by Homicide Region 1, and processed by crime scene unit. Seven spent shells were recovered.
Homicide Region 1 is continuing enquiries.
Gunned down at home
In Petit Valley, a 20-year-old man was shot dead in front his 19-year-old girlfriend.
The young woman reported that around 8.50 p.m. on Saturday she and Joshua Jamal Robles were returning to their apartment at Simeon Road, Petit Valley, when on reaching in their yard, a lone gunman clad in a black long-sleeved jacket, long pants and black fisher’s hat approached them, pointed a firearm at her companion and fired several shots.
She ran off and Robles ran into the apartment, where he collapsed.
Officers responded and cordoned off the crime scene which was visited by the district medical officer. Robles’ body was removed to the Forensic Science Centre for a post-mortem.
Western Division Crime Scene unit officers found 15 spent .9mm shells and two live rounds of .9mm ammunition.
Body found in
Fishing Pond
And earlier in the day a man picking seasonings in a bushy area in Sangre Grande stumbled upon the decomposing body of a murdered man.
Police said the victim, whose hands and feet were bound, is yet to be identified. Around 1.30 p.m. the man was harvesting fresh seasonings at Nonpareil Road, Fishing Pond, when he detected a foul odour.
Upon making checks in the nearby bushes, he observed what appeared to be a corpse approximately ten feet away from the road. The man contacted police and a team of police officers of the Sangre Grande Police including ASP Fitzworm, Insp Simon, Sgts Harper and Khan and officers of the Sangre Grande CID and EDTF responded.
Police described the victim as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with an unkempt short Rasta hairstyle, clad in a black T-shirt and black joggers pants.
Both hands and feet were bound together at the back of the body with a blue rope and the body appeared to be in the early stages of decomposition.
Anyone with information about any of the three crimes can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), 555, 999, or send information to Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith by texting 482-GARY (4279) or to the TTPS app.