Three cruise ship workers who are in State quarantine tested positive for the coronavirus yesterday.
So far 12 workers who arrived in Trinidad and Tobago on board the Enchantment of the Seas have tested positive for Covid-19.
This has left the almost 300 nationals who have been in quarantine for 24 days saying officials have broken their promises again.
Workers said they were advised that their quarantine period will once again be extended.
The nationals were last week quarantined in several State quarantine facilities and told they would only be housed for a short period of time pending a third negative Covid-19 result.
The nationals were all tested on Friday and expected to be reunited with their families yesterday. However, yesterday the Ministry of Health announced that a new cruise ship worker had tested positive for Covid-19 in its 10 a.m. Covid update.
As a result, the nationals said they were told they will have to wait another 14 days before they are released.
Some nationals who tested negative for Covid-19 reached out to the Express after the first positive was reported at 10 a.m. to express their utmost frustrations with the quarantine system.
One female national quarantined at the Couva Hospital yesterday said, “They broke their promise again. I’m just frustrated because they told us we would get to go home once we test negative and now it looks like a whole different story.”
One male national quarantined at the Couva Hospital said, “That is nonsense. They are not releasing us. This has become more political than getting us home. The first six they said were positive are home with their families already and the ones that were negative are being held hostage. They keep saying they find more and more positive cases. My question is how? We were not allowed to interact. We were not allowed out of our rooms. Every day we were checked for high temperature and no one had symptoms. The PCR test is not accurate and is giving false positives. However, when we left the ship, we were brought into the hospital in buses packed like sardines from 5 p.m. and arrived at 11.30 p.m. This is a prison not a hospital.”
Over at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua, one national said, “This whole experience is mentally challenging.”
The nationals said up until 5.30 p.m., yesterday they were not given any formal announcement or notice.
They found out about the new case via Facebook and were only advised at the facility that the staff were waiting to hear from Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram.
The nationals said they did not know which facility the new case came from, nor do they know when they would be allowed to go home.
The Ministry of Health in its 6 p.m. update reported two new positive cases, bringing the day’s tally to three.
CMO: No decision
on extending quarantine
In an interview with CCN TV6 News last night, Parasram said all precautions will continue to be taken to protect the safety of the people of Trinidad and Tobago and with regard to a possible extension of the quarantine, “we won’t make a decision unless we have all the analyses back”.
He noted the unprecedented nature of the novel coronavirus and said all pathways in terms of the virus’ behaviour continue to be monitored, as he recalled a similar development where persons in quarantine at the State’s Balandra facility returned with positive tests, having previously tested negative.
Parasram maintained that establishing an offshore quarantine facility aboard the cruise ship was the best decision at the time and said more results should be available by 2 p.m. today.
He said the ministry makes contact with the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) daily, to ensure the shortest possible time and the agency had up to last night completed 160 of the last 293 tests sent to it.
The ministry will host a virtual Covid-19 news conference at 11 a.m. today.