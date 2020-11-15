3 new Covid cases

THREE more people have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, the Ministry of Health has reported.
As of yesterday evening, the country had recorded a total of 6,080 positive cases since the virus first reached our shores on March 12.
In its daily Covid-19 update, the ministry stated that, of the three new cases, one of them was an individual who was recently repatriated to this country.
No new deaths have been recorded, therefore, the death toll remains at 112. The last death to be recorded was on Saturday and was said to have been a man with a pre-existing medical condition.
Over the weekend, a total of 100 cases had been recorded, 46 of which came from a cluster within the prison system.
According to the ministry’s media release, the three latest cases were reflected from samples taken between Friday and yesterday.
There are currently 566 active cases, with 42 patients still warded at hospital. Twenty-four patients are currently in step-down facilities, while 497 are in home isolation. An additional 224 are at State quarantine facilities.
So far 5,402 patients have recovered from the virus, the ministry stated.