Principal Medical Officer Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards disclosed yesterday that there are three severely ill children in hospital with Covid-19.
“We have had a slight uptick in the number of paediatric cases, especially in the South-West Regional Health Authority, which covers San Fernando and the southern region.
“There are currently three severely ill children that are hospitalised as confirmed Covid-19-positive cases. This is a new development that we have noticed.
“There have been 49 additional cases inclusive of those three children over the last week,” she said during the health news conference hosted by the Prime Minister at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s.
Abdool-Richards noted that admissions have increased while discharges have decreased over the past week. Also speaking at the news conference, epidemiologist Dr Avery Hinds again advised people to continue to adhere to public health regulations, as there has been a slight increase in the number of reported cases.
“What we are seeing is that there is a hint or a slight tendency of an upward trend.
“We did note some clusters recently and we did our tracking, tracing and testing, which may make the numbers a bit higher.
“But even so, when you look at the numbers on a week-by-week basis, we do see a small climb. But again, we are monitoring the trend and are observing its impacts at the national levels,” Hinds noted.
He said as there was increased movement with a number of sectors reopening, people need to be more stringent in following the public health regulations to avoid a steep or rapid increase in Covid numbers.
He said for the first two weeks in August, the data shows that the daily number of reported cases is “keeping pace” with July and has “plateaued somewhat”.
However, he said the general demographics, in terms of age groups and sexes, have not significantly changed.
Vaccination for
return to school
The Government would ideally like to get 100 per cent of the population vaccinated against Covid-19 before schools reopen.
But Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram noted yesterday there was no vaccination percentage target for the reopening of schools.
“We know it is not a practical or reasonable thing to expect, but ideally, we would want 100 per cent of the population to be vaccinated, because of how children interact, there is a greater risk, and even because of the environment itself, there will be a higher risk.
“So if we can get as many people in that age group to be vaccinated, then it will be for the better so we can return to that environment. But I don’t want to put a number on it,” Parasram said.
He said if vaccination rates in children were low, then the dependent factor would be the epidemiological position the country may find itself at that time.
“Naturally if the larger majority if the population is vaccinated, we will go ahead. Other than that we would have to look for low numbers and low cases as the determinant factor. So it’s not a hard set situation yet,” he explained.
20,000 vaccines a day
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh noted that Trinidad and Tobago has administered an average of 20,000 vaccine doses per day.
However, despite this number, he again called on the majority of the population who are unvaccinated to come forward and do so, as it was the best tool in the fight against Covid-19.
Deyalsingh said over the last week, an average of 13,000 people had received their second doses, while 6,000 people had received their first vaccine dose.
“So our capacity to deliver vaccines, whether first dose or second dose, is more or less robust. But we are still appealing to persons to come forward. Get vaccinated.
“We have 109 health centres that you can walk in and get your first shot, no appointment is necessary. We have three drive-through facilities so you don’t even have to exit your car. And one of these facilities is in Tobago.
“So please, use them. The vaccines are available. We have quickly... broken down almost every single barrier to vaccination. Now it is up to you. It is convenient, it is accessible, no appointment is needed. Please get vaccinated,” Deyalsingh said.