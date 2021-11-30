30 anti-vaccine activists arrested

There was pandemonium near the Paddock at Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain yesterday after police arrested 30 anti-vax protesters and other activists for breaching Covid-19 health protocols.
Among those detained were Umar Abdullah of the First Wave Movement, Fishermen and Friends of the Sea secretary Gary Aboud, UNC councillor Amit Sooknanan of Aranjuez/Warner Village, UNC activist Brian Stone and ward manager at the San Fernando General Hospital, Ricardo Goolcharan.
They were accompanied by several hundred protesters and supporters.
Aboud, who was taken to St Clair Police Station, told the Express: “What happened today was an utter disgrace. It was me alone and no ten people with me. I had on my mask and it seemed that the police were grabbing people randomly.
“It seemed that all of a sudden they had instructions from someone higher up but if they had used a megaphone or a bullhorn to tell people to disperse they would have, but there was no warning as they were just arresting particular leaders of one type or another and I was just a spectator and supporter.
“They never told me what I did wrong and they never told me to disperse and I think it was an example of policing at its worst.”
Police started detaining people around 11.30 a.m. after telling them to leave as they had received no permission to gather, several activists told the Express.
Fourteen of those arrested-including Aboud, Abdullah and Stone-were taken to the St Clair Police Station while the other 16 were detained at the Woodbrook Police Station.
One woman from the South Oropouche Riverine Flood Action Group told the Express at the Woodbrook station: “We were social distancing when my husband, Edward Moody of the Penal to Debe Action Committee, was detained.”
She said police seemed to be singling out leaders of the protests.
At the St Clair Station there were five people gathered outside complaining that the protesters had been arrested.
Opposition Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial, who was present outside the station, said: “They arrested 30 people from a wide open area such as the Savannah for breaching the public health regulations of gathering to be placed into a small cramped area (the police station),” she said.
An activist from the Third Wave Movement said, “We were going to gather here today to talk about segregation, mandatory vaccination, the untimely implementation of property taxes and divisive statements from public officials advising people to separate.”
The First Wave Movement, whose members began a walk from the Point Fortin Hospital on Saturday, through San Fernando and Central Trinidad and to the Red House before ending at the Paddock on the Savannah, said they came in support of Abdullah who has taken a stance that there should be no mandatory vaccinations against Covid-19 while children should not be vaccinated at all.
A statement from the Movement earlier yesterday said “because our Government failed to lead with integrity, equality, fairness and justice and in the interests of our people our Government ministers have lost all self-respect and have disrespected their office in doing so.
“They have disrespected us by not delivering and we in turn have disrespected ourselves; lost our self-respect by accepting malfeasance, over good governance.”