30 flood-hit families get Christmas ease-up

Welcoming Christmas tomorrow has been made less stressful for more than 30 families who were affected by recent flooding.
Through the help of Canadian-based United Trinbago West Indian Association (Uni-TnT), families in Penal received cleaning products following last month’s floods. Residents in St Helena were also provided with several food items inclusive of tinned items and dairy products. Hygienic and cleaning products were also generously given.
Residents have described last month’s floods as the worst in history as hundreds were affected when their communities became inundated after torrential rainfall.
Following the floods, a spokesperson for the group, Neill Rampersad, said many families were left with their life savings gone with the water. He said, “We were fortunate enough to assist over 30 families with a small donation to help them get back on their feet … We reached out to our partners at Spice Boys Foundation to see how we can help communities tor the recovery process.”
The initiative was also undertaken with the assistance of Ashmeer Ali of Kelly Village, who also contributed, organised the items and did the distribution.