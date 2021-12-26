30 more deaths: December toll 610

coronavirus____use

THE Ministry of Health reported that 30 people succumbed to the Covid-19 virus yesterday. The latest deaths took the death toll this month to 610.

The ministry identified the deceased as seven elderly men, eight elderly women, eight middle-aged men, six middle-aged woman and one young adult woman. T&T’s overall death toll now stands at 2,768. The Ministry said 16 patients had multiple comorbidities. Nine patients had one comorbidity and five patients had no known medical conditions.

The comorbidities present in the deceased included diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, lung disease, epilepsy, Down’s syndrome and a history of strokes. Two of the deaths were recorded in Tobago. They were a 58-year-old woman with comorbidities and a 57-year-old man with comorbidities, the Division of Health of the Tobago House of Assembly said in a statement.

Tobago’s Covid-19 death toll now stands at 186. Fifty-eight new cases were reported on the island bringing its total positive cases to 5,592.

The country also recorded 465 new confirmed positive cases of the virus from samples taken during December 22 to December 25. With the 465 new cases, this month has seen a total of 18,468 people testing positive for the virus.

Last month saw 14,032 confirmed infections. As of yesterday, 473 people were hospitalised across the parallel healthcare system.

Of the 102 patients at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, 21 are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 18 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Five patients are in the ICU in Tobago. T&T has recorded a total of 89,829 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Vaccination sites remained closed yesterday due to the holiday weekend.

To date, 659,477 people have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine regime and 47,921 have received a shot of a single-dose vaccine.

The ministry said 66,979 people have received an additional primary dose or booster shot. A total of 664,699 people are now fully vaccinated.

