$300m to be spent on Covid-related relief

Five billion dollars.
That is the country’s estimated revenue shortfall for fiscal 2021.
This was revealed by Finance Minister Colm Imbert yesterday at a virtual news conference in Port of Spain.
Imbert said the revenue shortfall in the first six months of this fiscal year was $1.6 billion, which was “a little better than was originally anticipated two months ago” and that this was due to better-than-expected oil prices.
“We still anticipate a significant shortfall in revenue for the fiscal year, maybe of the order of TT$5 billion for the entire fiscal year,” he said.
Notwithstanding this, Imbert estimated that some $300 million would be expended in Covid-19-related relief this year.
This would include $30 million for Salary Relief Grant and Income Relief Grant, $30 million for the food basket programme, $10 to $20 million for additional food cards, $5 million in fuel support for maxi-taxi and taxi-drivers; $10 million for churches for the months of May and June; $10-$15 million for artistes, $12 million to the National Entrepreneurship and Development Company (Nedco) for grants to entrepreneurs, and over $200 million still available in the small and medium enterprise loan facilities.
Imbert said the state of emergency had complicated things, and that the Ministry of Finance was looking at what can be done in terms of the provision of additional relief.
He said the latest regulations may have increased the number of people adversely affected.
He said the total amount spent on Covid-related matters since March 2020 was over $5 billion.
Imbert said he expected to go to the Parliament in June with a mid-year review “which would be a supplementation of appropriation”.
“We are fine-tuning that now,” he said.
Food and restaurant workers make up the bulk
Dealing with the Covid relief, Imbert—whose ministry manages Salary Relief Grant (for persons who lose jobs at business registered with the National Insurance Board)—said the bulk of the people applying for salary relief grants are people who were employed in the food and restaurant sector and in the retail outlet sector.
Between noon on Wednesday and noon yesterday, 14,331 people registered on the Ministry of Finance’s web portal for the grant.
Imbert said over 10,000 of the 14,331 people came from the food and restaurant and retail sectors—6,535 from the food and restaurant sector, and 4,820 were from the retail outlet sector.
He said 2,850 people had already completed an application for the grant, while the other 12,000 were in the process of submitting their applications.
The vast majority of people accessed the web portal via their cellphone, Imbert said.
He said from its launch on Wednesday to noon yesterday, a total of 72,840 people accessed the site.
He dismissed Opposition claims that the Government had underestimated the demand for the grant. Asked about the exclusion of construction workers, Imbert said the issue with them was that they were transient employees who moved from project to project.
He said he had taken note of the request for construction workers to be included, but it was a complicated matter.
“No decision has been made on that yet,” he said.
With respect to small businesses, Imbert said there were the Nedco grants and the access to the SME loans.
Saying the ministry was considering accelerating the payment of VAT refunds to businesses, he said 98 per cent of people entitled to VAT refunds in the small business category received their payments.
He said those who didn’t would be first in line in the next cycle.
Imbert noted that many small enterprises could not access the loans because they didn’t have the minimum requirements such as company accounts, financials, income tax registration and NIS registration, and this presented a problem with assisting them.
He said the ministry would have to work with some of these entities.
On the issue of migrants, Imbert said migrants will have to seek relief via the churches, since the Government grants are only for T&T nationals.
On the issue of discussions with banks for deferral of payments, Imbert said the Central Bank was talking to banks about giving people relief with respect to deferral of payments.
“The problem with it is that the Central Bank has guidelines that it gives to the banks in terms of their loan portfolio and non-performing loans and persons not paying their loan payments.
“So the Central Bank is adjusting that to give the commercial banks the ability to provide some relief to their customers.
“That is in progress and, as far as I know, that is continuing,” Imbert said.
In response to a question about the non-payment of Salary Relief grants to people last year, Imbert said since March 2020 a total of 86,196 grants had been paid.
This amounted to 93 per cent of the total of the eligible applicants, which were approximately 93,000.
He said 7,000 applicants were still to be paid because they did not have bank accounts or functioning bank accounts, and had to be paid by pre-loaded debit cards.
He said 6,139 records had been forwarded to First Citizens to prepare debit cards, and 5,000 cards had already been generated and will be delivered via TTPost.