31 deaths push toll to 2,914

coronavirus____use

Trinidad and Tobago’s Covid-19 death toll rose to 2,914 yesterday with the deaths of 31 more people.

There have been 45 Covid-19-related deaths in the last two days.

The Ministry of Health reported yesterday that the 31 deceased patients were:

• ten elderly men;

• eleven elderly women;

• five middle-aged men;

• four middle-aged women and

• one young man.

The ministry said the pre-existing medical conditions present in the patients included diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease, obesity, asthma, cancer, anaemia and a history of strokes.

Twenty-one of the patients had multiple comorbidities, six each had only one comorbidity and four patients had no known comorbidity.

The ministry also reported 458 additional Covid-19 cases.

T&T now has 15,479 active cases of the virus.

For the first two days of January, 760 infections were recorded.

Since the onset of the pandemic, a total of 92,659 people have contracted the virus.

There are currently 463 positive patients in hospital, 14,395 in home self-isolation, 163 are in step-down facilities and 37 in State quarantine facilities.

The ministry said 62 people were discharged from public health facilities yesterday and there were 234 recovered community cases.

Of the 109 positive patients at Couva Hospital, 19 are in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 22 are in the high dependency unit (HDU).

Seven patients remain in Tobago’s Covid-19 ICU.

To date, 668,982 people have been fully vaccinated while 76,479 have been administered an additional primary dose and booster vaccine.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+2
‘I DID CALL AG’

‘I DID CALL AG’

Businessman Adrian Scoon has admitted to calling Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi while being questioned by police.

Scoon, the son of Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, further admitted his call to the AG centred around police officers shutting down his party on board the MV Ocean Pelican on Boxing Day.

In a statement yesterday, Scoon said the call took place at the event on the boat and not the Carenage Police Station.

31 deaths push toll to 2,914

31 deaths push toll to 2,914

Trinidad and Tobago’s Covid-19 death toll rose to 2,914 yesterday with the deaths of 31 more people.

There have been 45 Covid-19-related deaths in the last two days.

The Ministry of Health reported yesterday that the 31 deceased patients were:

• ten elderly men;

• eleven elderly women;

• five middle-aged men;

Kenny J dies of Covid

Kenny J dies of Covid

Memories of calypsonian Kenny J (Kenwrick Joseph) and grief flooded social media yesterday following his death.

Kenny J spent what was one of his favourite times of the year, Christmas, at the Augustus Long Hospital, Pointe-a-Pierre, fighting for his life.

After a two-week battle with Covid-19, which saw him being treated in the intensive care unit, Kenny J succumbed to the dreaded virus that has claimed close to 3,000 lives in Trinidad and Tobago.

Victim dismembered in highway accident

Victim dismembered in highway accident

AN unidentified man became the first road fatality victim of 2022.

The victim was killed while standing in the middle of the Uriah Butler Highway around 1.30 a.m. on Saturday.

He was struck with such velocity that he was dismembered, police said.

They were told that around 1.30 a.m. the 66-year-old driver of a silver Nissan Sylphy was proceeding north along the highway when upon reaching the vicinity of Chief Brand Products, he came into contact with the man.

Tobago’s deadliest day: deaths cross 200

Tobago’s deadliest day: deaths cross 200

Tobago recorded its deadliest day of the Covid-19 pandemic yesterday, with six people losing their lives to the virus.

The six deaths have pushed the island’s total number of Covid-19 deaths past the 200 mark.

According to the Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection’s clinical update yesterday, four men aged 61, 74, 78 and 81 years old, as well as two women aged 47 and 91 years old succumbed to the virus over a 24-hour period.

Recommended for you