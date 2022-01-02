31 deaths push toll to 2,914

Trinidad and Tobago’s Covid-19 death toll rose to 2,914 yesterday with the deaths of 31 more people.
There have been 45 Covid-19-related deaths in the last two days.
The Ministry of Health reported yesterday that the 31 deceased patients were:
• ten elderly men;
• eleven elderly women;
• five middle-aged men;
• four middle-aged women and
• one young man.
The ministry said the pre-existing medical conditions present in the patients included diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease, obesity, asthma, cancer, anaemia and a history of strokes.
Twenty-one of the patients had multiple comorbidities, six each had only one comorbidity and four patients had no known comorbidity.
The ministry also reported 458 additional Covid-19 cases.
T&T now has 15,479 active cases of the virus.
For the first two days of January, 760 infections were recorded.
Since the onset of the pandemic, a total of 92,659 people have contracted the virus.
There are currently 463 positive patients in hospital, 14,395 in home self-isolation, 163 are in step-down facilities and 37 in State quarantine facilities.
The ministry said 62 people were discharged from public health facilities yesterday and there were 234 recovered community cases.
Of the 109 positive patients at Couva Hospital, 19 are in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 22 are in the high dependency unit (HDU).
Seven patients remain in Tobago’s Covid-19 ICU.
To date, 668,982 people have been fully vaccinated while 76,479 have been administered an additional primary dose and booster vaccine.