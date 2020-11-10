From zero on Monday to 31 yesterday.
Trinidad and Tobago has gone five days without a Covid-19 death. However, the number of positive Covid-19 cases has risen by 31.
In its daily Covid-19 update yesterday, the Ministry of Health noted the Covid-19 death toll remained at 111.
The last time T&T recorded a Covid-19 death was last week Thursday.
The total number of Covid-19 cases since the virus arrived here on March 12 now stands at 5,880.
The ministry said of the 31 additional Covid cases, four were recently repatriated people.
It said the additional cases represented samples taken between Saturday and Monday, and not over a 24-hour period.
According to the ministry, 11 more people were discharged from public health facilities, while there were 24 additional recovered community cases.
Recovered community cases, it explained, refers to patients who were previously Covid-19-positive and were in self-isolation at home, but subsequently met the discharge criteria and were released from self-isolation.
To date, 5,238 positive patients have recovered from the virus.
Thirty-one positive patients are currently hospitalised.
At the Couva Hospital there are 19 patients (three in the intensive care unit), at Caura Hospital there are 11 patients, and at the Scarborough Regional Hospital at the Fort there is one patient.
The Augustus Long, Arima, St Ann’s and Scarborough general hospitals remain free of Covid-19-positive patients.
Thirty patients are currently at step-down facilities: 17 at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility and 13 at The University of the West Indies’ Debe campus.
The ministry said 166 patients are at State quarantine facilities, while 439 are in self-isolation at home.
The second wave of the Covid-19 virus started on July 20. Since then, T&T has seen 5,743 new cases and 103 deaths.
In the first wave of the virus, 137 positive cases and eight deaths were recorded.