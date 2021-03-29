IS the wait over?
It’s D-Day for the Government’s promise to the population that the country will today receive its first tranche of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines through the United Nations’ COVAX facility, intended to kick-start Trinidad and Tobago’s public inoculation programme from April 6.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh told the Express yesterday that all matrices appear to be in place for the arrival of the vaccines, which will be escorted to a storage facility by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) and the Defence Force.
“All that has been arranged,” he said.
Deyalsingh said the vaccines—a tranche of 33,600—were expected this evening but “the times keep changing”.
However, he stated: “All indications are that they are going to arrive tomorrow (today).”
“I am very excited for the country,” Deyalsingh said. “We have been looking forward to this for a long time and, at last, we are getting a fairly significant amount of doses to start our national roll-out plan.”
The minister added: “If all things hopefully go well tomorrow evening, at some time, they will arrive. The final time has changed on me about three times in the past 48 hours but we are on track for tomorrow so far.”
The precious cargo will be escorted into storage before being disbursed to vaccination sites around T&T.
“I look forward to distributing to all the 21 sites across Trinidad and Tobago so that both islands can start their national drive simultaneously on the morning of Tuesday April 6.”
The AstraZeneca product coming to T&T hails from the SK Bioscience facility in South Korea and is certified by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
Government has emphasised that this country only accepts WHO-approved vaccines and that this requirement was one of the keep-backs to vaccines arriving locally.
As has been previously advised, Deyalsingh said the incoming vaccines will go, as a priority, to healthcare workers and especially those on the frontline.
Individual uptake remains a voluntary process and Deyalsingh said the inoculation drive will also be open to members of the general public.
The elderly (over 60 years of age) and people with non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are also in line and those with regular appointments at health clinics will be offered their vaccines on those days.
Vaccine journey
Trinidad and Tobago’s Covid-19 vaccine journey has been fraught with controversy since last year.
Vaccines were said to be arriving in January but the dates kept moving down. Deyalsingh explained last month that T&T was restricted by several factors—vaccines must be WHO-certified; must be appropriate for T&T; large and wealthy countries were hoarding vials by the millions; and manufacturers were pressuring small countries like T&T to purchase massive orders that were not needed.
Government announced the arrival of today’s COVAX tranche in the midst of mounting pressure to secure a supply and as the population began to express fear that this country would be severely behind the rest of the world in achieving “herd immunity”, or overall be unprepared for a return to some normalcy in trade and international travel.
The issue saw Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s Government being accused of lagging on its responsibility to seek out and secure an appropriate product.