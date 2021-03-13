33 held at San Juan bar

Crime scene USE THIS ONE

Thirty-three people were arrested at a bar in San Juan on Friday night for breaching the Public Health Ordinance.

They were held at a bar along Aranjuez Main Road around 9.30 p.m. after police received information that the bar was operating in contravention of the ordinance.

A team of officers led by Snr Supt Maharaj, Supt Alexander, and Supt Ramjohn, responded and went to the bar, where they found people gathered inside the premises, consuming alcohol.

All 33 people, including the operator of the bar, were detained. The operator was also charged with allowing the consumption of drinks at the bar.

The officers then received information which led them to Ward Lane Extension, Barataria. There, at the side of the roadway, hidden under some sheets of galvanise, they found and seized 49 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

However, no one was arrested.

The operation also included Insp Bharath, Sgt Quashie, Cpl Ramkissoon, and members of the North Eastern Division’s Gang Unit, Traffic Unit and San Juan CID.

