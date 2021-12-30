33 women murdered this year

It was another horrifying year of violent attacks against women in Trinidad and Tobago.
As of today, 33 women have been murdered in 2021. This figure represents 7.4 per cent of overall murders–as the toll stands at 447.
The impact resulted in the passing of legislation for the use of pepper spray, one of the measures implemented to protect women.
Days into the start of 2021, secondary school teacher Suzette Sylvester was bludgeoned to death on January 4 at her Couva home. Her husband, Kurt Sylvester, was charged with her murder. It happened just weeks after 18-year-old Ashanti Riley had been kidnapped and killed.
Riley’s death sparked several protests. She disappeared on November 29, 2020, after entering a taxi in San Juan to visit her grandmother. Her body was found five days later, dumped at La Canoa, Santa Cruz, with forensic tests showing she had been strangled, stabbed and beaten.
It is against this backdrop that the murder of 23-year-old Andrea Bharatt occurred.
Bharatt disappeared on January 29.
The court clerk had left her place of work at the Arima Magistrates’ Court with a co-worker and entered a Nissan Versa sedan with fake “H” licence plates at King Street.
The co-worker was dropped at her Cleaver Heights home.
Bharatt never made it home. Her body was found on February 4 off a precipice at the Heights of Aripo.
Her father, Randolph Bharatt identified his daughter’s body at the scene by the clothing she was last seen in. Citizens once again took to the streets, sharing their stories of being harassed, followed, intimidated and abused by men while trying to go about their daily lives.
Pepper spray law passed
Months after Bharatt’s murder, the passing of legislation made legal the use and possession of pepper spray by citizens with permits that outline further conditions.
In June the House of Representatives followed the Senate’s lead a month before and unanimously passed the Firearms (Amendment) Bill 2021, piloted by Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi. Al-Rawi said pepper spray would give women and girls “a fighting chance” against assailants. At the time, Al-Rawi explained thr importance of the Bill, noting that over the past five years, there were 2,537 reports of rape and sexual assault.
Coming out of Bharatt’s case, the two main suspects, Andrew Morris and Joel Balcon, were killed while in the police custody.
Post mortems revealed that both men had been beaten to death.
As a result, the arresting unit, the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) came under scrutiny, cumulating in the charging of ASP Mark Hernandez with misbehaviour in public office on April 19.
Hernandez was stripped of his position and Supt Roger Alexander was made head of the unit.
Negus George of Gooding Trace, Malabar remains the only person charged with Bharatt’s murder.
George’s wife, Giselle Hobson, was charged with receiving items allegedly stolen from Bharatt including a cellphone, ATM card, earrings and an article of clothing.
‘Protect women’
Speaking with the Express yesterday, acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob reiterated his calls for citizens to work with the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) to protect women and children from acts of domestic violence.
“It is something that starts indoors, or behind closed doors, away from the eyes of the police of patrols. So the challenge is we have to get these victims to speak out. And even if they can’t, we need the persons around them, friends, family neighbours, to notice the red flags and try to speak out on their behalf or intervene,” Jacob said.
He noted that the Special Victims Unit–which comprises the Gender-Based Violence Unit (GBVU), the Child Protection Unit, and the Sexual Offences Unit of the TTPS–has been making strides in their efforts to protect women.
But more needs to be done, and this can only be achieved via cooperation between the TTPS and the public.
“Once we are told of a situation, we will have trained personnel go visit, do enquiries, and to talk to the persons involved. We are not waiting for the reports to come in of violence. Any victim or family that reaches out to us, we are working on that intelligence. And we believe that this has had an impact on the violence reported from domestic relations. Also we’ve spoken to officers so that when reports such as domestic situations come in between siblings or parents, you don’t just go over and talk to the individuals and give just a warning. We engage and interact and try to get more involved, and advise persons accordingly,” Jacob said.
Psychiatrist Dr Varma Deyalsingh noted that violence against women was already a global phenomenon, however, he said it was up to individuals around women to curb this.
As such, he noted if people saw drastic changes in the lives of the women around them, they should take note, and bring it to attention where necessary.
“We no longer can survive in a world where we keep our heads down and mind our business. If you see drastic changes in behaviour, like they say they don’t want to go out with friends anymore or are not checking their family, or if they are religious persons and no longer want to go to church, take note of these changes. These are usually how persons express being controlled and isolated. So make a judgment decision and inform authorities as you see fit. And it’s important to know we have units such as the Gender-Based Violence Unit that can facilitate such actions. Where you can inform them and they will do their own enquiries to see what follow-up, if any, is needed,” Dr Deyalsingh said.
Fewer reports
Thirty-three women have been killed for 2021 – a 36.2 per cent drop from 2020 where 47 women were murdered, 22 of whom could be directly traced back to domestic situations.
In November Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne, head of the GBVU, noted that the TTPS had seen increased reports of domestic violence since the pandemic, stating that in 2020, 899 people had made reports while as of November 24 this year, 858 such reports were made.
While she noted that the majority of these reports were from women, these numbers also included men and children.
Guy-Alleyne noted that for 2021, 26 of the 400 murders had a direct link to domestic violence.
In 2020, for the comparative period, the number of killings directly as a result of intimate relations stood at 40– 18 men and 22 women.
“So men and women are victims to domestic violence. But if we look at the stats, for this year we’ve seen a drastic decrease in the number of women killed as a result of a direct link to domestic situations. And I am pleading with the public, that we shall have no more such killings for the year. No more. Let us be each other’s keepers and look out for one another,” Guy-Alleyne said.
However, it was noted that numbers ought not to just be viewed quantitatively as Guy-Alleyne reiterated that the formation of the GBVU came just before the onset of the pandemic and the complications it would have brought.
“So while it could be seen as persons are making more reports, it can also be seen through the lens of more persons are home for such incidents to take place, as well as persons are now more trusting of the police service and we are now more accessible than we were previously, as we do have a lot of our reports coming through via online reporting and the TTPS app. But regardless, we would always want to encourage persons, that if they see something wrong, don’t keep it to themselves, speak up and say something, and we can take it from there,” Guy-Alleyne explained.
Cases involving
women this year
February 9: Tamika Griffith, 16, was fatally shot while at her home in Claxton Bay. Her 16-year-old cousin was charged with manslaughter. He told investigators that another relative brought a gun to the home and offered to pay him $150 per week to keep the weapon for him. While Griffith was at the home, he took it out and gave it to Griffith to show her. He said he tried to take the gun from her and it discharged. Griffith died while undergoing treatment.
March 9: Adeina Adana Alleyne, 35, of Building Five at Embacadere, was killed in front her three children. She was stabbed to death. The body of the father of her children, Dwight Waldrop was found hanging in a bedroom in the apartment. Relatives were alerted to this incident by Alleyne’s seven-year-old son, who escaped the locked home and told them that something was wrong.
April 17: Utilda Joseph, 96, was strangled to death. She died days away from her 97th birthday. She was found with one of her hands bound with a bandage, the other behind her back, blood at the mouth and in her bed. Missing from the house were her bank account book and her identification card. No one has been held for this killing.
May 28: Amanda Leid, 33, was found dead at her home on Ajim Baksh Street, Malabar. She had been stabbed multiple times and set on fire. Her husband, Roger John, 38, was charged with her murder.
June 1: Kadijah Flament, 24, was found dead. Her body was burnt beyond recognition. It was found at a dumpsite along Reform Road, Gasparillo, ten days after she was reported missing. Since then two people have been charged with her murder, including 18-year-old Faith Ramsubagh and Kelly Phillip. Ramsubagh’s brother, Kyle “Iron Beast” Delande was charged with disposing of Flament’s body.
July 17: Sherryann Joseph-Jemmott, 42, was discovered in a partially burnt vehicle at Almond Drive, Farm Road, Carlsen Field. A length of rope was tied around her neck.
August 9: Annalisa Gokool, 34, of Sieunarine Trace, Kelly Village, Caroni, was found dead in Sangre Chiquito. Her body was found in a grave about seven-and-a-half feet deep and some 15 feet off Warden Trace, Sangre Chiquito. She was last seen alive on June 6. Daniel Sanchez, 35 of Maharaj Hill, Sangre Grande was charged with her murder.
September 18: Savitri Sooklal, 60, and her daughter, Arianna Sandeepa Balgobin, 21, of Soledad Road, Claxton Bay, were both shot dead. Neighbours heard someone shouting that they came for Sooklal’s son as they claimed he owed them money. Gunshots were heard. When police arrived, the bodies of the two women were found. They had been shot in the head.
September 20: Fifteen month old Sariah Williams was fatally chopped while in the arms of her grandmother Michelle Williams who was holding the infant when they were allegedly attacked by her husband Neville Simon. He was aiming for Williams, however, the main blow hit the toddler. Simon was charged for Sariah’s murder on September 27.
October 9: Calisha Hazel Edgar, 38, a TTPost courier, was killed along with her boyfriend Kevin Phillips, in a drive-by shooting along Southern Main Road, Curepe in the vicinity of Clifford Street. Police retrieved ten spent 5.56 shells from the scene.
November 4: Kezia Jeneka Guerra, 28, was found in a grave – estimated to be four feet deep – in a forested area some 100 feet away from Santa Barbara Road in Maracas, St Joseph. A post mortem revealed she had been stabbed to death. She was last seen alive on October 30. The main suspect, in this case, was found dead at his home in Curepe the same day she was reported missing.
December 3: Shadie Dasrath, 31, was found dead at her home along Temple Street, La Romaine. At the time, her body was nude and bore several wounds to her body. Her common-law husband, Quamise Vance told police the two fought over a mark on Dasarath’s body. He was later charged with Dasarath’s murder.
December 22: Rizzane Roach-Lucas, 26, of De La Mer Avenue, Trincity, was found dead in an empty lot of land along Todd’s Road, Talparo. She was pregnant, police said.
She had been shot several times in what investigators suspect to be a robbery gone wrong.