the 2020 United States general election has drawn the highest number of voters to have cast their ballots in Trinidad and Tobago.
United States Ambassador to T&T, Joseph Mondello, disclosed in a statement yesterday that, “In Trinidad and Tobago alone, 333 mail-in ballots were cast.”
Mondello further stated that, overall, “the Embassy saw an 800 per cent increase in voter participation from the 2016 election, as thousands of US citizens reside in the twin isles”.
Mondello also said the US saw an “unprecedented” volume of mail-in ballots submitted, “primarily due to precautions taken for the Covid-19 pandemic”.
The elections pitted US President Donald Trump against Joe Biden, who served as America’s 47th vice-president in the Barack Obama administration from 2009 to 2017.
According to the statement from the US Embassy in T&T, Mondello also “commended the sacred tradition of the peaceful transfer of power in a democracy”.
“We’re very fortunate indeed to be living in the United States, and to be able to get out every four years for the presidency and cast our vote as to who we think is the right person to lead our nation. I think the United States does it right,” Mondello said.
The Ambassador went on to reflect on a light-hearted tradition among other Embassy colleagues during a collegial mock election hosted by its Public Affairs Section, where staff submitted their ballots for the American fare of hot dogs and hamburgers.
After casting his own ballot in the mock election, the Ambassador recalled, “Winston Churchill said it best, ‘democracy is the worst form of government… except for all other forms of government’”, as “a reminder of the continuous work and engagement required by all US citizens to make democracy work”.
For the record, hamburgers won “by a landslide” after receiving 80 per cent of the vote.