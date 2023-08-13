34 DEPORTED

Venezuelan migrants

driven out: Venezuelan migrants being taken from the Heliport, Chaguaramas, to Staubles Bay where they were deported yesterday. —Photo: ISHMAEL SALANDY

Thirty-four Venezuelan migrants were moved from the Heliport in Chaguaramas to Staubles Bay where they were deported yesterday.

From as early as 7 a.m., family and friends of the migrants gathered along the Western Main Road near the Heliport after learning the detainees were scheduled to be returned to Venezuela.

Many cried while others yelled in anger and frustration as the group protested the deportation.

One Venezuelan wo­man, who gave her name as “Vanes­sa”, told the Sunday Express her husband was being deported.

“He came here. He applied for his UNHCR (UN Refugee Agency) card as he was supposed to. He went to the (Apex) bar to celebrate a birthday. And then he was arrested, put in a crowded (area) and kept in inhumane conditions for the last month since July 9,” she said.

The detainees were barely getting food, she claimed.

“They made applications before the court, but the Government shut them down. This is not even a coast guard or police thing. The Government of Trinidad is being inhumane. They are the ones responsible for this and for keeping them here, and now deporting persons who are here seeking refugee status. This is an atrocity,” Vanessa said.

Activist Yesenia Gonzalez was also present and complained about the treatment of the migrants.

“This whole thing is unaccep­table. What is going on in this country? Why are they doing this to persons who are here as refugees? Who are trying to escape various hardships that they are suffering at home. They have gone through the application process. Why are you doing this to human beings?” Gonzalez asked.

Head of Quantum Law Firm Criston J Williams was also present.

He arrived shortly after 8 a.m. yesterday.

While Williams did not want to comment directly on what was ta­king place, he said his firm was going to continue to fight for the rights of migrants who are in the country seeking refugee status.

The Sunday Express observed members of the T&T Regiment and heavily armed officers of the Police Service at the Heliport compound.

The officers were there to ensure that “law and order” was maintained, the Sunday Express was told.

About 11 a.m., the first of the detained migrants were driven out of the compound in a blue bus.

Their friends and relatives booed to complain about the detainees’ treatment as the bus left.

A second bus with the remaining migrants left about an hour later.

The Sunday Express was told they were taken to Staubles Bay where they were then placed on a vessel and returned to Venezuela.

About 30 others were also ordered to surrender to the State and also expected to face deportation.

On Thursday, Justice of Appeal Prakash Moosai granted a stay of execution sought by the State, preven­ting the conditional release of the 34 migrants who were in custody.

The State was represented by a team of attorneys inclu­ding Anala Mohan, Vincent Jardine, Gregory Delzin and Vanessa Gopaul.

The team of attorneys representing the migrants/defendants was led by Elton Prescott, SC, as well as Williams, Blaine Sobrian and Shivanand Mohan from Quantum Law Firm.

On Tuesday, Justice Ricky Rahim declared that an application for judicial review brought by the migrants, who had been detained since July 9, was deemed fit for hearing during the court’s vacation period.

He also ordered that the migrants be released on orders of supervision, and the State is restrained from enfor­cing any deportation order against the 64 migrants until the determination of the claim.

That night, 30 migrants were released in keeping with the order.

The other 34 were expected to be released on Wednesday.

However, the State acted swiftly and by early Wednesday morning had filed notice of appeal against the decision, preventing the release of the remaining 34 detainees.

In the application, the State sought an order to dismiss the application for leave for judicial review and the subsequent orders associated with the leave.

It was argued that orders of supervision do not, as a matter of law, prevent the execution of deportation orders.

It was noted that arrangements for the deportation of the migrants were in place and can be effected.

“It is the experience of the Appellant that when orders of supervision are made, the persons who are the subject of the supervision orders inevitably fail to present themselves to the Immigration Division as required and avoid detection by the agents of the State, thereby rendering it impossible for the Appellant to execute deportation orders.

“The Appellant therefore fears that if orders of super­vision are issued to the Respondents in the interim, there is a real likelihood that the Respondents will not present themselves to the Immigration Division for deportation, and will take steps to avoid detection and deportation by the agents of the State,” the application stated.

Eight grounds of appeal were argued, including the fact that there may have been procedural errors in making of the decision and that some of the orders may have been out of the jurisdiction of the court.

