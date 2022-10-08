NATIONAL Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds has justified the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service’ (TTPS) overtime bill of $360 million, saying that mobile and foot patrols have been increased intensely in response to the crime challenge the country faces.
He disclosed the figure in response to questions from Opposition MP Saddam Hosein during the Parliament’s Standing Finance Committee (SFC), which examined the accounts allocated to the National Security Ministry on Thursday.
The TTPS was allocated $2.4 billion for fiscal 2023.
In response to questions, Hinds said the sanctioned strength of the TTPS is 7,884 personnel but the actual strength is 6,514, a shortage of 1,371 officers.
He said the TTPS operational strength is 5,561 officers.
The minister said further that there are 2,383 active full-time Special Reserve Police (SRP) officers.
He said there are foreign nationals who are SRPs who bring specialist capacity.
Hosein queried an increase of $10 million to a line item and Hinds explained it is to pay arrears and increments.
Hosein noted that there is a shortage of the sanctioned strength but the overtime bill for the TTPS is about $360 million.
“Don’t you think we should really hire some more police officers to get more feet on the ground to arrest the crime situation?” he asked.
Hinds said the position is that recruitment for the TTPS is an ongoing exercise and there is a batch of 114 trainees under way at the Police Academy.
He said the overtime bill is the need to respond to the “cry of the society” to facilitate more extra and intensive mobile and foot patrols to deal with the challenge the country faces.
Police, he said, have intensified patrols and he is impressed with the statistics.
Tracing equipment down
Opposition MP Rodney Charles asked how did the ministry arrive at the 7,884 figure as the TTPS’ sanctioned strength as he noted that in Toronto, Canada, there are 5,000 police for a population of three million.
Hind said the figure is derived by the Public Service Commission based on trends and considerations.
The minister said further that in T&T there are police officers doing Special Branch work including “VIP protection”.
He noted that in the United States and Canada the FBI does a certain kind of work that will not be part of the regular State police.
Charles further questioned whether the allocation of $6.6 million was sufficient to provide the TTPS with stationery and supplies to equip them to do their job.
Hinds quipped, “If you really wanted to help the police service you would have shared certain information known to you with them but that is a separate matter.”
Charles fired back, “What it is? Listen, I am a clean man, eh. I am honest, straightforward...”
Hinds said the allocation is to do with ink toners, cartridges, refreshments on occasions.
Hosein noted that the equipment to generate a certificate of good character is in need of repair.
He also pointed out that this equipment is needed for tracing purposes in the granting of bail to determine whether a person has any pending or previous charges.
Hinds said the equipment was repaired and it broke down again.
He said he was advised that the providers of that service will be in Trinidad and Tobago and will be looking at it holistically and determine whether it needs upgrading.
TTPS vehicles
With respect to police vehicles, Hinds said the total TTPS fleet is 1,965, of which some 1250 are operational and 715 are not.
The minister said the police professionals indicated that 492 vehicles are unserviceable, hence the reason why the Police Commissioner has approached the minister to acquire new vehicles.
He said within recent months, some 80 new vehicles were acquired.
Hosein noted that the TTPS was allocated $25 million for vehicles under recurrent expenditure and only $9 million was spent. He questioned why this small amount was utilised when there are hundreds of vehicles non-functional.
“We are seeing so many criminal activities taking place on a daily basis, in broad daylight people are getting gunned down in this country,” he said.
Hinds said he was advised that a process through the Central Tenders Board (CTB) has been undertaken to procure additional vehicles but the arrangements are such that they can only be paid for when the vehicles arrive in T&T within the next six to eight weeks.
The Minister said further there are 1,189 body cameras in the TTPS’ possession.
He said 850 are now in use and officers are undergoing training in the standard operation procedure for use of these cameras.
He said some police vehicles are outfitted with cameras.
When questioned by Charles on the computerisation of police stations and use of tablets and cameras, Hinds said as they sought to implement those arrangements they encountered some legal issues and were forced to review that approach.