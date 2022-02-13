38 more sent back to Venezuela

Thirty-eight more Venezuelan nationals who entered Trinidad and Tobago illegally have been sent home.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of National Security said on Friday afternoon, “in keeping with established protocols between the Coast Guard (TTCG) and its Venezuelan counterparts, a second repatriation exercise was completed at the border between this country and Venezuela”.

The 38 people repatriated had entered Trinidad and Tobago illegally over a period of time, the ministry said.

All were screened by “competent authorities of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, as well as by representatives of the Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. This was to ensure, among other things, that there were no victims of human trafficking amongst them,” the statement noted. “Cooperation between the Venezuelan authorities, both civil and military, was maintained throughout this exercise. This was to ensure the preservation of the safety and security of the nationals of both nations.

“The TTCG was again the main operational unit in this exercise, and ensured that all of its efforts were in keeping with the highest standards of professional conduct, consistent with the Government’s policy and the laws of Trinidad and Tobago,” the ministry stated.

This brought the number of people sent back to Venezuela on Friday up to 73.

At 4 a.m. that day, 35 people were deported.

These were among 39 Venezuelan nationals who entered the country illegally on February 6.

Attorneys representing this group expressed shock and concern on Friday afternoon over the move to send the Venezuelans home, since they would have witnessed the incident on board the migrant vessel which led to the killing of baby Yaelvis Santoyo Sarabia and the shooting of his mother, when the vessel was intercepted by the Coast Guard.

Attorney Criston J Williams told the Sunday Express on Thursday that his team had issued a pre-action letter to National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, requesting that the children be released, and that the Venezuelans, whom he said were refugees, be given a permit to stay in Trinidad, as they were witnesses to the killing of the infant and key to the investigations.

The Sunday Express understands that around 4 a.m. on Friday, all the Venezuelans in this incident, including 18 children, were taken to a boat for repatriation to Güiria, Venezuela.

