3Canal shares lyrical blows

3Canal

TRY YUH BEST’: 3Canal performs at the concert, 3Canal Outta de Darkness, on Monday night at Sound Forge, Port of Spain. —Photos: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

With the “wha tap whap pap” sashay of a cocoyea broom, rapso collective 3Canal on Monday night put a beating on “those responsible” for increasing poverty, rising food prices and the high cost of living.

Wendell Manwarren, Roger Roberts and Stanton Kewley activated a sold-out standing-room-only Sound Forge crowd into a full whipping motion when they invited Trinibad act Rheon Elbourne on stage to help deliver their 2023 collaboration, “Try Yuh Best”, at Sound Forge, Port of Spain.

The crowd, among them veteran actresses Penelope Spencer and Cecilia Salazar, sang along in unison:

Bring out de cocoyea broom for dem

Wha tap wha tap whap pap whap whap

Beat dem bad we go beat dem

We go beat dem.

Dressed in ever-changing black costuming, the rapso trio and their backing Cut+Clear band came Outta de Darkness to deliver messages of resistance, unity and hope.

Acclaimed jazz trumpeter Etienne Charles on “Santimanity”, pannist Joshua Regrello on “Warzone”, Nicolai Salcedo on “Black Pierrot Grenade” and The Brothers (Mogabi and Shermarke Thomas) on “Look We” all made cameos during the two-and-a-half-hour-long showcase.

Punctuated by theatrical monologues by MC Kimmy Robinson Stoute and enterprising high-intensity choreography by an ­animated dance troupe, the spectacle brought all the key elements of Carnival showmanship together: theatre, music and storyline.

Seated upfront the older heads in the crowd shifted-seated hips, tapped feet and clap hands in a visible display of appreciation. Behind them a standing feting crowd lifted hands, rags and even a baby in the air in salutation.

“We come out to have a good time after two years of lockdown, we free,” Manwarren bellowed.

Self-declared South King of the Jouvert Dev (Devon Harris) inspired those seated to get out of their seats, and those standing to lift off the ground when he joined 3Canal on stage for their 2023 collaboration, “Kings of the Jouvert”.

“He is king of south and we are kings of north,” Manwarren declared, as Dev sent the crowd into another uproar with his rotating waistline. Dev brought the house down with his pre-pandemic 2019 hit, “Is Jam”, declaring, “I in charge of bam bam,” much to the delight of the mostly female crowd. Looking to build on that momentum, 3Canal signalled Cut+Clear into the opening notes of their breakthrough hit, “Blue”.

“None shall escape, yuh cyah play mas and fraid to get dutty, boy,” Manwarren declared, much to their frolicking delight.

It seemed over far too fast when they slowed tempos to sing another of their 2023 releases, “Blessings”, encouraging all those present to be thankful for life and the people with which they share their daily experien­ces.

3Canal came dong! Which could only mean de Jouvert ritual is nigh.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Health Ministry seeks independent consultant

Health Ministry seeks independent consultant

The Health Ministry is seeking to recruit an independent consultant to conduct an assessment of its response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A newspaper advertisement invited interested people to submit applications for the position by March 7, 2023.

The ad stated that Government received financing from the Inter-American Development Bank toward the cost of Health Services Support Programme (HSSP) and it intends to apply part of the funding toward the cost of contracting one individual consultant to conduct an assessment of the Ministry’s response to Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) Covid-19 and make recommendations to inform the Ministry’s response to future pandemics.

‘WALKING SAINT’ SHOT DEAD

‘WALKING SAINT’ SHOT DEAD

The son of a police officer attached to the Homicide Bureau of Investigations was shot dead on Monday night.

Damion Blackwell, 21, was yesterday described as a “walking saint” by his uncle, who said the family has been left traumatised and baffled over his death.

Blackwell was washing his Nissan Almera outside his Sixth Company, Circular Road, Princes Town, home around 9 p.m. when he ran into the house, police said. He was pursued by a man who wore an orange reflector vest over his clothing.

3Canal shares lyrical blows

3Canal shares lyrical blows

With the “wha tap whap pap” sashay of a cocoyea broom, rapso collective 3Canal on Monday night put a beating on “those responsible” for increasing poverty, rising food prices and the high cost of living.

Wendell Manwarren, Roger Roberts and Stanton Kewley activated a sold-out standing-room-only Sound Forge crowd into a full whipping motion when they invited Trinibad act Rheon Elbourne on stage to help deliver their 2023 collaboration, “Try Yuh Best”, at Sound Forge, Port of Spain.

The birth of Deltones

The birth of Deltones

Fierce rivalry in those hillside villages overlooking Port of Spain is nothing new.

From the 1940s, the decade of pan’s development, boundaries were drawn not by drug block and head don, but by which steelband side you backed and were willing to defend in a street confrontation that often led to bloodshed.

Mayaro MP wants swift action over oil leak

Mayaro MP wants swift action over oil leak

MAYARO Member of Parliament Rushton Paray has called for swift action by Heritage Petroleum following a leak from one of the company’s ten-inch pipelines in the Guayaguayare area over the weekend.

Paray said while it happened two kilometres into the forest and has posed no immediate threat to residents, he is concerned is that it occurred close to the Lizard River.

Recommended for you