3Canal shares lyrical blows

With the “wha tap whap pap” sashay of a cocoyea broom, rapso collective 3Canal on Monday night put a beating on “those responsible” for increasing poverty, rising food prices and the high cost of living.
Wendell Manwarren, Roger Roberts and Stanton Kewley activated a sold-out standing-room-only Sound Forge crowd into a full whipping motion when they invited Trinibad act Rheon Elbourne on stage to help deliver their 2023 collaboration, “Try Yuh Best”, at Sound Forge, Port of Spain.
The crowd, among them veteran actresses Penelope Spencer and Cecilia Salazar, sang along in unison:
Bring out de cocoyea broom for dem
Wha tap wha tap whap pap whap whap
Beat dem bad we go beat dem
We go beat dem.
Dressed in ever-changing black costuming, the rapso trio and their backing Cut+Clear band came Outta de Darkness to deliver messages of resistance, unity and hope.
Acclaimed jazz trumpeter Etienne Charles on “Santimanity”, pannist Joshua Regrello on “Warzone”, Nicolai Salcedo on “Black Pierrot Grenade” and The Brothers (Mogabi and Shermarke Thomas) on “Look We” all made cameos during the two-and-a-half-hour-long showcase.
Punctuated by theatrical monologues by MC Kimmy Robinson Stoute and enterprising high-intensity choreography by an animated dance troupe, the spectacle brought all the key elements of Carnival showmanship together: theatre, music and storyline.
Seated upfront the older heads in the crowd shifted-seated hips, tapped feet and clap hands in a visible display of appreciation. Behind them a standing feting crowd lifted hands, rags and even a baby in the air in salutation.
“We come out to have a good time after two years of lockdown, we free,” Manwarren bellowed.
Self-declared South King of the Jouvert Dev (Devon Harris) inspired those seated to get out of their seats, and those standing to lift off the ground when he joined 3Canal on stage for their 2023 collaboration, “Kings of the Jouvert”.
“He is king of south and we are kings of north,” Manwarren declared, as Dev sent the crowd into another uproar with his rotating waistline. Dev brought the house down with his pre-pandemic 2019 hit, “Is Jam”, declaring, “I in charge of bam bam,” much to the delight of the mostly female crowd. Looking to build on that momentum, 3Canal signalled Cut+Clear into the opening notes of their breakthrough hit, “Blue”.
“None shall escape, yuh cyah play mas and fraid to get dutty, boy,” Manwarren declared, much to their frolicking delight.
It seemed over far too fast when they slowed tempos to sing another of their 2023 releases, “Blessings”, encouraging all those present to be thankful for life and the people with which they share their daily experiences.
3Canal came dong! Which could only mean de Jouvert ritual is nigh.