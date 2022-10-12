THE two men charged with possession of firearm and ammunition for the purpose of trafficking, following the Pennywise Plaza robbery, have each been placed on $3 million bail.
Christopher Noreiga and Brent Walcott yesterday faced San Fernando Senior Magistrate Armina Deonarinesingh who granted them bail with the conditions that they comply with a 10 p.m.-to-5.30 a.m. curfew and report to the Arouca Police Station every day.
The matters were adjourned to November 8.
The two were charged by constable Collin Legendre after two AR-15s, three magazines and 38 rounds of ammunition were seized by police the day after the robbery at Pennywise Plaza in La Romaine, during which security officers Jeffrey Peters and Jerry Stuart were killed and their colleague, Peola Baptiste, was seriously injured.
Police officers were on exercise on September 20, when they allegedly saw two men examining two firearms. They allegedly ran, but were held soon after.
Before Deonarinesingh, at their first court appearance weeks ago, police prosecutor Sgt Harold Ishmael had objected to bail, pending a trace of the men’s criminal records.
When they returned two days later, they were again denied bail. The prosecutor said they were yet to be traced, and he raised the issue of the type of firearms which were seized by police being deemed prohibited weapons capable of causing death on a large scale, and similar weapons and ammunition were used in the deadly Pennywise heist.
He also said there was no proof the men were residing at the address provided. On that occasion, they were told to apply to a judge for bail.