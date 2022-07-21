A FORMER employee at RBC Royal Bank is to receive close to $.3 million after she was injured when she slipped and fell at the bank’s Independence Square, Port of Spain, branch five years ago.
The fall took place when the employee, Jiselle Paul, was preparing a cup of tea in the kitchen.
While she blamed the fall on a wet floor that was caused by spillage from a “shallow sink”, High Court Judge Ricky Rahim on Tuesday said there was a lack of evidence in the case to suggest this was the cause. Nonetheless, the judge found the bank liable, upholding Paul’s claim for negligence against the financial institution.
Paul, who was represented by attorney Larry Lalla, was an audit officer in the branch’s Internal Control Unit. She stated in her claim that she fell on December 14, 2015. At the time she was preparing a cup of tea and was about to wash a spoon when she slipped on the wet floor near the sink, Paul stated.
She received injuries to her head, back and hip and had to stay away from work for several months, the claim stated.
Attorney Ravi Nanga, who represented the bank at the trial, argued that similar sinks were installed at different locations in the building and there had never been any complaints from employees because of wet floors caused by them.
Duty of care
In his ruling, Justice Rahim said he was not convinced the accident was a result of spillage from the sink, as Paul had contended.
“Be that as it may, the court is satisfied that the claimant slipped on liquid that was present on the floor close to the sink regardless of the nature of the liquid.
“...Spillages in a kitchen are common and may result from all sorts of sources, such as a cup of tea, soft drink bottles, leaks from under a sink or from a nearby refrigerator, or even water from a cup or bottle from another worker.
“The real issue, therefore, concerns the issue of the duty of care in relation to the danger caused by the presence of the liquid,” said the judge.
Paul was awarded $180,000 plus interest for the bank’s negligence, special damages in the sum of $99,383 for loss of opportunity for promotion for a little over a year and $2,700 for transportation expenses.
The bank was also ordered to bear her legal cost in bringing the claim.
In determining whether the bank had breached its duty of care to Paul, the judge considered that it had admitted its janitorial staff would only clean up spills after receiving reports from employees.
“The facts of the present case demonstrates that the defendant had full managerial control over the kitchen, with the responsibility to maintain not only the sinks but also to ensure that there were periodic checks of the kitchen from time to time so as to make it a safe work environment, particularly having regard to the nature of the activities that are likely to occur in the kitchen,” Justice Rahim stated.