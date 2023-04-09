FOUR men who allegedly beat and robbed an estate constable of his firearm, two magazines and ammunition in a washroom on Friday have been detained by police.
The suspects, one of whom is a Venezuelan, were detained by a combined police team of the Southern Police Division shortly after the incident.
The firearm was stolen on Friday afternoon when the estate constable with Unified Security Ltd was on duty at Champions Sports Bar on Rochard Road in Barrackpore.
The security officer was armed with a Glock-17 pistol, with two magazines and 27 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition.
A police report said that around 5 p.m. he went to the washroom, where he got into an argument with a man.
The argument escalated and four men attacked the estate constable and beat him.
They robbed him of his firearm, ammunition and two magazines, as well as his cellphone.
The thieves jumped into a white Nissan Frontier and sped away from the bar.
A report was made to the Barrackpore police and a police exercise was coordinated by Snr Supt Smith, ASP Bertie, Insp Ramlogan and Sgt Joseph.
Officers of the Southern Division Task Force East and West, Barrackpore and Highway Patrol Units intercepted a vehicle in the vicinity of Picton Recreational Ground on Papourie Road.
Police arrested three men, aged 28, 34 and 36 years old, of Barrackpore, and a 29-year-old Venezuelan man with an address in Barrackpore.
The stolen firearm and ammunition were recovered, police said. The suspects and firearm, magazines and ammunition were taken to the Barrackpore Police Station.