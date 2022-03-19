4 deaths, 173 new Covid cases

Four more Covid-19 deaths have been recorded, taking Trinidad and Tobago’s Covid-19 death toll to 3,704.
The Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 update yesterday indicated that the deceased patients were one elderly man, one elderly woman and two young adult men.
The pre-existing medical conditions present in one patient with multiple co-morbidities included end stage renal disease and heart disease.
Three patients had no known co-morbidities.
So far this month, 76 people have died from the virus.
The ministry also reported 173 additional Covid-19 cases, increasing total cases for March thus far to 6,678 and total cases since the pandemic began in March 2020 to 134,445.
Tobago reported four new cases and one death ye The patient was unvaccinated, the Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection said.
Two hundred and forty-eight people have died from Covid-19 on the island since the onset of the pandemic.
There are currently 10,151 active cases of the virus in T&T.
The ministry said 161 people are hospitalised, 20 are in step-down facilities and 9,932 are in home self-isolation.
Of the 44 positive patients at Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, seven are in the intensive care unit and five in the high dependency unit.
To date, 707,021 people or 50.5 per cent of the population have been fully vaccinated, while 692,979 are either partially vaccinated or unvaccinated.