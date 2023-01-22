4 men killed: toll now 32

Four more murders were recorded between Friday and yesterday.
The victims were Kenton Felix and Jomo Drayton, who were killed in separate incidents in North Trinidad; while two other men were shot dead in a South double murder.
Felix, 28, of Pump Trace, Laventille, was fatally shot near his home around 10 a.m. yesterday.
Residents heard a series of gunshots and, upon investigating, Felix was found bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds.
The police and paramedics were notified.
Felix died while undergoing treatment at hospital.
This is the first murder for the Port of Spain Division in 2023.
The division, which is led by Snr Supt Roger Alexander, saw eight murders reported in January 2022.
Alexander told the Sunday Express in December that since he had taken office, he had initiated several operations to increase police presence in the capital city and environs, as well as to strengthen the relationship between the police and the community.
These had led to several successes, including the arrests of people after robberies and shooting incidents, and led to a sharp decrease in serious reports of crimes in the district, he said.
Drayton, 35, was shot dead in Tunapuna on Friday night under similar circumstances.
Around 7.30 p.m. residents of Water Lane, off St Vincent Street, heard a series of gunshots.
Upon investigating, they found Drayton lying on the ground of the driveway to his home.
He was bleeding from multiple injuries.
A vehicle with two occupants was seen speeding away from the area.
The police and paramedics were notified, and Drayton was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope.
He died while undergoing treatment.
Police have no motive for these two killings.
The murders, along with the killings in La Romaine, have pushed the murder toll to 32 for the year so far.
The comparative toll for the same period in 2022 was 38.
—Alexander Bruzual