4 missing: Partially submerged pirogue found

Four fishermen left their homes in Mayaro last Tuesday and set sail on a five-day fishing expedition. But something went wrong and the pirogue overturned off the coast of Cedros.
The vessel, a 32-foot pirogue, was spotted by fishermen, partially submerged in the sea, yesterday. The men were not inside.
A search was underway last evening for boat captain, Heeralal Linus Kooblal, 53, and his crewmates. The men have been identified as Rishi Khemchan, Andy George and “Tallman”.
The Express was told that life jackets and an inflatable rescue raft were not found inside the vessel. This, relatives said, means that the men may have exited the vessel before it overturned.
Kooblal’s wife, Farida Dhunda, told the Express yesterday her husband was experienced and she did not believe the men had perished at sea. “The boat was found this morning and we understand there were no life jackets or raft on board so we are hoping they were able to get out in time. We believe they are alive and I am pleading to the authorities to find them before it is too late,” she said.
Dhunda said her husband and three workers set sail off the Guayaguayare Fishing Port at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. “He said they would be out at sea for five days and were expected to return by noon on Saturday. But we couldn’t reach them on the phone on Friday and we found that it was strange. And when there was no sight of them on Saturday we alerted the fishermen in the area,” she said.
Dhunda said her son, Arnold, and other fishermen sailed off in search of the vessel. The Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard, Troopers Search and Rescue Team from Mayaro and Hunters Search and Rescue Team were contacted.
“We were told that the T&T Coast Guard did not find the boat on their radar and the fishermen continued to search for them. But we couldn’t find them. This morning (Sunday) we received a call that the boat was spotted,” she said.
Dhunda said her husband had been in the fishing industry all his life and had gone out on similar expeditions. “And the fact that their life jackets were not found shows that they have gotten out. We are hoping they are returned to us alive,” she said.
Family friend, Gailann Clarke, said Khemchan’s relatives were distraught and praying for good news. “I am a friend of the Khemchan family and I am pleading on behalf of the family to come together with us to get gas and supplies to go out to sea to search for these four men. God knows that we want them to come home safely,” she said.
When the Express visited Kooblal’s home in Grand Lagoon Village yesterday, relatives had gathered praying for the men’s safe return.
Hunters Search and Rescue Team leader Vallence Rambharat said this was the first time the men had gone on a lengthy fishing trip in that vessel. He said, “A boat bearing the number of the missing vessel used by the four missing fishermen was found turned over in the southwest tip of Trinidad. The boat was empty.”
Rambharat said the vessel was retrieved and towed to a Heritage Petroleum facility in Point Fortin.
“The T&T Coast Guard is actively involved in the search and we will assist in finding the missing men,” he said.
Mayaro MP Rushton Paray said he was in contact with the authorities and “an extensive search operation is active at this time”.
Paray called on the owners of private fishing vessels to assist in the search. He said his team will continue to “do everything in our power to support the families of the missing fishermen and to ensure that the search operation continues until all possible avenues have been explored”.