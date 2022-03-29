Three elderly men and one elderly woman are Trinidad and Tobago’s latest Covid-19 fatalities.
The Ministry of Health reported their deaths in yesterday’s Covid-19 clinical update. This brings the total number of Covid-19 deaths since the pandemic hit T&T in March 2020 to 3,738 and deaths for March thus far to 110.
The ministry also reported 130 additional Covid-19 cases.
T&T now has 7,256 active cases of the virus.
A total of 137,248 people have contracted Covid-19 since the onset of the pandemic.
So far this month, there have been 9,481 new cases.
Currently hospitalised are 184 positive patients, while 7,031 are in home self-isolation.
Step-down facilities remain free of patients.
Of the 40 positive patients at Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, three are in the intensive care unit (ICU) and five are in the high dependency unit (HDU).
To date, 708,598 people or 50.6 per cent of the population have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and 691,402 are either partially vaccinated or unvaccinated.