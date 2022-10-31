4 more killed

Four more men were shot dead last weekend, pushing the murder toll to 505.
The deceased have been identified as Ruben Sabarbruce; Kareem Quashie, 30; Akil Nesbit, 36; and Nicholas Gajadhar, 32.
Two of the latest killings took place early yesterday morning in the car park of Safe Landing Bar, located along Caroni South Bank Road in St Helena.
According to police reports, people in the bar heard gunshots at about 4.10 a.m.
Upon investigating, they saw a white Toyota Corolla had been shot up.
In the vehicle, three men were seen bleeding from gunshot wounds.
The police and paramedics were notified and a team of officers from the Central Division, Homicide Bureau and Northern Division responded.
When officers arrived, Nesbit was slumped against the steering wheel of the vehicle. He was unresponsive.
Sabarbruce and another man were in the back seat of the vehicle. While they were both shot multiple times, they showed signs of life.
The injured men were taken to Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, but Sabarbruce was pronounced dead at about 4.26 a.m. yesterday.
More than 20 spent 9mm shells were recovered at the scene.
Another murder took place in Morvant seven hours earlier.
At about 9.10 p.m. on Saturday, Quashie was last seen seated on a plastic chair in front of his home on Almond Drive, when a vehicle pulled up next to him.
At the time, Quashie was liming with a group of friends.
The men called on the occupants of the car to dim the headlights as they were shining on the group.
Instead, the occupants of the car pulled out firearms and shot at the group.
Quashie was hit several times and died on the scene.
No one else was injured.
The police were notified and a team of officers led by Insp Ramsingh responded.
And Gajadhar, a labourer, was shot and killed in Marabella yesterday afternoon.
Residents reported hearing loud sounds around 2.35 p.m. at New Haven Avenue, Marabella, and soon after saw Gajadhar lying motionless on the roadway.
The police arrived to find Gajadhar, of Monty Street, Marabella, with gunshot wounds to his face, chest, upper arm and abdomen.
He was taken to San Fernando General Hospital but succumbed to his injuries around 3.45 p.m.
Acting Inspector Ishmael and Sergeant Nanan were at the scene along with crime scene investigators and officers from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations—Region 3.
About eight spent 9mm casings were found at the scene.