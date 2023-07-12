4 shot dead, three injured

Gunmen killed a man and a woman, and shot three other people, when they opened fire on the man near the Croisee in San Juan yesterday morning.
Police said the gunmen specifically targeted Reynold Victor, 43, who was killed on the spot. The other victim was identified as Jelissa Payne, 35.
Police said that around 8.55 a.m. Victor was standing at the corner of Saddle Road and Second Street, San Juan, with Payne.
The other victims, who are not connected to Victor or Payne, were Joel Warner, 40; Earl Branch, 59; and Petra Manette.
Shortly before 9 a.m., four men in a Toyota Yaris stopped in front of Victor. They exited the vehicle and all four opened fire. They then got back into the car, which sped off on Second Street.
No one was held for the crime up to last night.
Victor was shot and ran south towards the Croisee, where he collapsed and died a few feet from the Eastern Main Road. Shocked passers-by called the police, and officers from the San Juan Station rushed over.
Officers from the Crime Scene Unit arrived, secured the scene, and examined it for evidence. Other officers took Payne and the two other men to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, where Payne died while undergoing treatment.
Police said Branch is currently in critical condition, while Warner and Manette are said to be stable.
Residents and employees in both the San Juan and Aranjuez areas expressed a mix of fear and loathing for criminal elements, stating an attack on one man led to others who had nothing to do with their quarrel being shot.
“Imagine, I taking my daughter to daycare and had to see people running while shots firing off,” a father said as he stood near the Priority Bus Route.
Killed outside
apartment
In an unrelated incident, a yet-to-be-identified man was shot and killed yesterday afternoon on the steps of a Nelson Street, Port of Spain, apartment.
Police said that around 1 p.m. residents reported hearing gunshots at the Housing Development Corporation apartments along Upper Nelson Street. Officers from the Port of Spain Division Task Force responded, along with officers of the Homicide Bureau and Crime Scene Unit.
Shot dead in Arima
In a separate incident, the bullet-riddled body of a man was found in Arima on Monday night. Up to yesterday, the deceased had yet to be positively identified.
The Express was told that around 9.50 p.m. residents of Gaston Ruiz Street, off Temple Street, heard a series of gunshots. Upon investigating, they observed the body of a man lying in a drain on the side of the road.
The police were notified and a team of officers led by Insp Mascall, Sgt De Souz, Cpl Harripersad and Cpl Emmanuel, among others, responded. They found the body of a man of African descent, clad in a red vest, black short pants and white sneakers, lying on his back. He appeared to have been shot several times.
Crime scene investigators also recovered eight spent 9mm shells, three fragments and two projectiles on the scene. The murder toll stood at 307 for the year so far, while the toll on this date last year was 291.
—additional reporting by Alexander Bruzual