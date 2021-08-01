TWENTY-TWO people, including four Venezuelans, were arrested between Saturday night and early yesterday morning for being in breach of the curfew restrictions.
Eighteen of them were held during a “curfew party” in Arima, while the four Venezuelans were arrested after being found in the vicinity of the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain.
In the first incident, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service stated that during an Operation Strike Back exercise in the Arima area, officers from various units swooped down on a party at Kelly Street, Paytonville, where the group was arrested.
Some others who were also at the party managed to escape, said police.
According to reports, around 11.35 p.m., a team of officers consisting of members of the Northern Division Task Force (NDTF), NDTF-Area East Operations Unit, NDTF Intel, Malabar Police Station, and the La Horquetta CID, with the Canine Unit and the Trinidad and Tobago Air Guard, received a report of a large gathering at the location.
Upon their arrival the officers noticed several people fleeing the scene. However, they managed to detain 18 of them.
The detainees, according to the Police Service, ranged in ages from 20 to 46 and were primarily from the Paytonville area, with others from Wallerfield Road, Arima, Tamana, D’Abadie, and Carapo. Investigations are still ongoing regarding the nature of the gathering. Those arrested are expected to be charged via summons, the TTPS stated.
The operation was spearheaded by ACP Andy Belfon and Senior Supt Renzy Ramdeen and coordinated by W/ASP Powder and Insp Pitt, with supervision from Sgt Caldon and acting Cpl Durity.
In the second incident, police said around 1.10 a.m. yesterday they received a report of people being seen at the savannah close to the United States Embassy.
Based on the report, officers attached to the Inter Agency Task Force went to the location where they saw and arrested Patricia Velentina Bonalde Diaz, 24, Teomagdis Carolina Olivero, 32, Melissa Lee Rosillo Alzola, 25, and Jesus David Brito Diaz, 28.
They all resided at Warner Street, Newtown, said officers.
Following their arrests, they were taken to the St Clair Police Station where they were subsequently charged by acting Cpl Pierre.