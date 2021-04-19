4 witnesses kick off case

SIXTEEN years after his body was found in a cane field not far from his Couva home, the trial into the death of six-year-old Sean Luke began yesterday.
Following months of preparation by the court addressing preliminary issues, the State’s first four witnesses were called upon at a virtual judge-alone trial to provide their evidence-in-chief.
Prior to the witnesses being called, though, presiding judge Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds dismissed several aspects of pre-trial arguments put forward by the defence challenging certain aspects of the evidence the State had intended to present.
State prosecutor Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal also indicated to the court the prosecution would be making an application for the tendering of fresh evidence received just two weeks ago.
This resulted in defence attorneys Mario Merritt and Evans Welch requesting that the court hold its hand in starting the trial yesterday until the application is made and the court delivers its ruling.
However, Justice Ramsumair-Hinds ruled against both attorneys, saying the issue will be addressed when the application is actually made.
“This matter has to get started… The tail doesn’t wag the dog,” she said.
The State chose not to deliver an opening statement.
The witnesses
The first witness to be called was Sgt Nina Barkley-Rawlins, a police photographer who visited the scene where Luke’s body was found on the morning of March 28, 2006.
She testified that on March 27, she received a call and went to the location at Orange Valley, Couva, where an area was pointed out to her by another officer and she was directed to take photographs.
The following day she again visited the area and took an additional photograph of the area.
Those three photographs were tendered into evidence during the trial.
Also testifying was Insp Gregory Hood, a police draftsman, who made a scaled sketch of the cane field and its immediate surrounding areas.
Retired police officer Anthony Thurab explained how on the morning of March 28, officers who were searching for Luke requested the assistance of a sniffer dog.
Thurab said he was attached to the Canine Unit at the time and went to the area with a canine named Eric.
Sometime later that morning Luke’s body was found in the cane field, he said.
His body was already decomposing and there was a stench in the immediate area, stated the officer.
The last witness to testify was Sgt Danny Ramlogan who was at the time leading the investigation into Luke’s disappearance.
At the time he said he and other officers were investigating a missing person report that was made by Luke’s mother on the morning of March 27, 2006.
He and other officers went to the area where Ramlogan said he interviewed a number of people, including the boy’s mother.
Later that evening, based on information received, a search was started in the cane field by officers with the aid of floodlights from a helicopter that was hovering above.
That search began around 5 p.m., and ended sometime around 11 p.m.
Asked by defence counsel why the search was called off, Ramlogan stated officers were tired and they were unable to continue searching in the dark since the helicopter had left just before.
It was not until the next day that the search re-commenced.
Ramlogan stated, during the course of that search, he was alerted by other officers that the body was found.
On trial for murder are 28-year-old Akeel Mitchell and Richard Chatoo, 30.
The two were arrested when they were just teenagers.
Luke died of massive internal bleeding and organ damage when he was sodomised with a cane stalk.
Representing the accused are Merritt, Welch, Randall Raphael, Kelston Pope, Kirby Joseph and Gabriel Hernandez.
The State is being represented by Dougdeen-Jaglal, Anju Bhola and Sophia Sandy-Smith.
The trial resumes tomorrow.