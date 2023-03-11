$40M SPENT ON NEW DPP OFFICE

About 45 million in taxpayers’ dollars has been spent to date on an unoccupied building at the corner of Park and Henry streets, Port of Spain, which is supposed to house the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
The building, which was once occupied by the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), was retrofitted by the National Infrastructure Development Company Ltd (Nidco) to the tune of $24 million three years ago.
A ceremonial key was given to former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi in 2019 by Nidco, and the building was handed over to the DPP.
For the past three years, over $21 million has been spent on rent for the unoccupied empty building. Just over $7 million is spent annually in rent, with the monthly rent for the building costing $600,000.
The Express was reliably informed that the DPP has not yet moved his five-floor office to the multi-million-dollar new space because an assessment was done by a Special Branch police officer, who advised that the DPP and staff were at risk in the new building because it was not bulletproofed and anyone could fire shots into the building and harm the DPP.
The DPP’s Port of Spain office is currently at Winsure Building on Richmond Street.
The scandal of this unoccupied building was raised by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley at the People’s National Movement (PNM) meeting in Barataria on Thursday night.
He said after three years the DPP has not stepped foot inside the building, and that this country was paying millions in rent.
The Prime Minister said there is a three-year contract for the building, adding that something went down with the Special Branch and the need for bulletproof glass and other additions, and it reached to a point where the building’s landlord said do not interfere further with his building.
Special Branch advice
The Express yesterday spoke to public officials with knowledge of what transpired with the building—which has six storeys: five allocated to the DPP office, with dedicated floors to house the DPP’s executive secretariat, administrative and support units, processing units and spaces for indictment and vault usage.
The Express was told that in 2014, the former Kamla Persad-Bissessar People’s Partnership government had selected the Park Street building, at the DPP’s request.
In 2015, the Dr Keith Rowley Government came into power and discussions continued between the Office of the Attorney General and the DPP, with respect to moving into the Park Street building.
The Ministry of Public Administration then moved to secure the building to house the DPP’s office, and Nidco was brought in to outfit it, in accordance with design and layout provided by the DPP’s office.
The AG’s office took delivery of the project in July 2020 and the building, which is about 23,000 square feet of space, was fully outfitted and ready for occupancy.
Money was also spent to digitise the building and secure it with sophisticated cameras and everything to conduct a remote court.
Thereafter, the Express was informed that the DPP asked the Special Branch to assess the building, which was done by one police officer who expressed concern about the security of the building, as shots can be fired at the building and harm occupants inside.
The DPP’s current office on Richmond Street is not bulletproofed, and neither is the Office of the Prime Minister, the Office of the President, Attorney General’s Office or the Hall of Justice.
The Express understands the Park Street building is owned by Joseph Azar, and a three-year lease was signed.
Old problem
Over the past few years, funds have been allocated to provide new office spaces for the DPP in Port of Spain, San Fernando and Tobago.
In January 2018, former leader of government business in Senate Franklin Khan, in response to questions, said the DPP would rent office space at Gulf City Mall in La Romaine and Lowlands in Tobago, for monthly rental fees of $248,722 and $61,965, respectively.
Khan said then that the service charges for the office spaces in La Romaine and Lowlands were $78,698 and $47,568 VAT-exclusive, respectively. He said service charges include charges for security, maintenance, electricity and water.
This week, DPP Roger Gaspard, in a radio interview, warned of a collapse of the criminal justice system due to severe staff shortages at his office.
Gaspard said for the DPP’s Office to effectively operate, there was need for approximately 129 attorneys, but there are only 58 prosecutors. The DPP has been complaining of staff shortages for some years now.
In February 2019, former AG Al-Rawi, speaking in the Parliament during the debate of the Administration of Justice (Indictable Proceedings) (Amendment) Bill, noted the Sunday Express report, “DPP under pressure”, and assured the Government is fulfilling its responsibilities in providing resources to the DPP.
He said the lag in filling vacancies stemmed from inaction on the DPP’s office to give recommendations.
Al-Rawi noted the Judicial and Legal Service Commission (JLSC) deals with the filling of legal positions in the DPP’s office.
Back then, the former AG said that as of September 30, 2015, there were 91 vacancies; and as of January 20, 2019, there were 75.
The JLSC filled nearly all of the vacancies at the lowest level, but they could not fill vacancies unless they know it can be filled by recommendations from the DPP by in-house promotion or by way of advertisements externally, he said. “I am informed from the Director of Personnel that no recommendations for promotions came from the office of the DPP and, therefore, that position is up to the DPP.
“Once there is an indication by the DPP that he wishes to fill those positions and commits it to personnel which goes to the Judicial and Legal Services Commission, obviously internal vacancies can be filled and advertisements can happen,” he said.
Four years later, the same problem that existed back then with respect to the filling of vacancies persists today.
The Express contacted the DPP for comment yesterday with respect to the Park Street building, but there was no immediate response.