42 more virus cases

Even as the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines begins tomorrow, T&T has recorded 42 new cases.
There is now a total of 385 active positive cases and 145 deaths, the Ministry of Health said in yesterday’s daily update.
At present, there are 33 patients in hospital.
Seven persons are in step-down facilities.
There are 349 patients in State quarantine facilities and 303 people in home self-isolation.
Since March 12, 2020 to date, there have been 8,178 Covid-19 positive cases.
A total of 7,648 patients recovered from the virus.
The ministry in a news release stated that, as part of the national drive to safeguard the health of the Trinidad and Tobago population in the face of the global Covid-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Health, in conjunction with the regional health authorities (RHAs), will continue the national vaccination programme from tomorrow at the 21 approved vaccination sites across all RHAs.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is expected to take the vaccine in Tobago tomorrow.