42 requests for pepper spray permits by public

Just 42 people have applied to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), via its website, for keep-and-carry permits for pepper spray.
This was revealed by National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds yesterday, in response to a question from Oropouche West MP Dave Tancoo in the House of Representatives, at the Red House, Port of Spain, on when pepper spray would be made available to members of the public.
Hinds said the operationalisation of the Firearms Amendment Act 2021, which allowed for the licence, importation and use of pepper spray by members of the public, was being implemented on a phased basis by the TTPS, in collaboration with the Customs and Excise Division of the Ministry of Finance and the Trinidad and Tobago Bureau of Standards.
He said that in December 2022, the TTPS launched the first phase of the process which included the issuing of pepper spray import permits, in which nine pepper spray import permits were granted to date.
He said of these nine permits granted, two importers had already imported pepper spray canisters which were currently awaiting clearance from the Bureau of Standards to ensure they meet all the necessary requirements for sale in T&T.
Hinds said the TTPS had also rolled out the subsequent phase of the process whereby citizens were permitted to apply for keep-and-carry permits for pepper spray via the TTPS website.
“To date, the TTPS has already received 42 applications for pepper spray permits, which are currently being processed by the firearms permit unit,” he said.
He added that the TTPS was currently engaging in discussions with stakeholders concerning the issuance of manufacture permits for pepper spray, which would be the final stage of the licensing process to be rolled out.
He said TTPS continues to work towards ensuring the full operationalisation of the licensing process.