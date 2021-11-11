43 new Delta cases

coronavirus

A pregnant woman is among 43 new confirmed cases of the Covid-19 Delta variant of concern.

The Ministry of Health reported the additional cases in yesterday’s Covid-19 clinical update.

This brings the total number of Delta cases confirmed for Trinidad and Tobago to 199.

The ministry noted 16 of the new cases were male and 27 were female, including one pregnant woman.

Thirty-six of the cases had no history of travel.

Seven of the cases were minors with history of contact with a symptomatic or confirmed positive relative.

The ministry said 18 cases had a history of prior contact with a symptomatic or confirmed positive person while seven cases were pending epidemiological investigation.

Of the 43 cases, 15 were fully vaccinated and 21 were unvaccinated.

AG criticises PolSC objections

AG criticises PolSC objections

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi has rubbished the conflict of interest claims the Opposition has raised with respect to Police Service Commission (PolSC) members Ian Ramdhanie and Maxine King.

In a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, Al-Rawi criticised the Opposition’s objections raised in the Parliament on Wednesday during debate of the President’s notifications of the five PolSC members.

Non-medics to administer vaccines

Non-medics to administer vaccines

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi says the Government is preserving the number of people who are able to administer Covid-19 vaccines.

He explained yesterday that under the Emergency Powers Regulations, issued in June of this year, pharmacists, veterinary surgeons, dentists, emergency medical technicians and paramedics, medical laboratory technicians, radiographers and nurses were included in the list of people who will be able to administer the vaccines under the direction and supervision of medical practitioners.

Stuart apologises for jab against unvaccinated

Stuart apologises for jab against unvaccinated

President of the Trinidad and Tobago Registered Nurses Association (TTRNA) Idi Stuart has issued an apology to the TTRNA membership for comments made during a telephone interview with the Express last week.

In a letter to the association, Stuart said the comments had caused unnecessary discomfort.

+2
$1,000 ransom paid...but no sign of Dave Cooper

$1,000 ransom paid...but no sign of Dave Cooper

In 2015, auto mechanic Dave Cooper was accused of being a police informant leading to a drug bust in the community.

His life was threatened, and days later the 48-year-old grandfather was taken from his home in Morne Diablo, Penal, never to be seen again.

No one has been detained in connection with his disappearance.

