43 new Delta cases

A pregnant woman is among 43 new confirmed cases of the Covid-19 Delta variant of concern.
The Ministry of Health reported the additional cases in yesterday’s Covid-19 clinical update.
This brings the total number of Delta cases confirmed for Trinidad and Tobago to 199.
The ministry noted 16 of the new cases were male and 27 were female, including one pregnant woman.
Thirty-six of the cases had no history of travel.
Seven of the cases were minors with history of contact with a symptomatic or confirmed positive relative.
The ministry said 18 cases had a history of prior contact with a symptomatic or confirmed positive person while seven cases were pending epidemiological investigation.
Of the 43 cases, 15 were fully vaccinated and 21 were unvaccinated.